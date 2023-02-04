The brackets are set for the AIA basketball playoffs, following the regular season that ended Friday.

The AIA announced the playoffs Saturday, and three local 4A Conference teams qualified to continue their seasons.

The Flagstaff girls reached the Open State Championship bracket with a record of 16-2 (12-0 Grand Canyon). Ranked No. 10 in the open bracket, the Eagles will host No. 23 Mountain Ridge Tuesday. Leading the Mountain Lions is senior Miyah Verse, who played her freshman season in Flagstaff.

If it advances through two rounds of that tournament, Flagstaff will continue into the quarterfinals. If the Eagles fall in either of the first two rounds, they will move back into the 4A Conference bracket.

With a record of 10-7 (7-5 Grand Canyon) the No. 18 Coconino Panthers will travel to No. 15 St. Mary's in Phoenix on Thursday for the 4A Conference play-in round. Despite missing out on a home game to start the postseason, Coconino could still be in decent shape, boasting a 5-3 record on the road in the regular season.

In winning four of their final five games in the regular season, the Coconino boys earned a No. 16 ranking in the 4A Conference.

The Panthers (11-7, 8-4 Grand Canyon) will host No. 17 Arizona College Prep Friday in the play-in round.

The pair of opponents have already played once this year in an exhibition. Arizona College Prep defeated Coconino Dec. 10, 53-52, at the Pepsi Holiday Tournament at Flagstaff High School.

The 2A Conference Northland Prep Academy girls and boys teams still have yet to conclude their regular seasons. The Spartans girls and boys are ranked No. 25 and 26, respectively, and are right on the bubble for making the 2A Conference 24-team play-in round. The two squads will both host Highland Prep Monday and visit Mountainside Tuesday to end the regular season.