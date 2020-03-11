Local Roundup: Basis Yeti boys tennis opens with 6-3 win over Page

The Basis Flagstaff Yeti boys tennis team opened the season with a 6-3 win over Page on Tuesday.
The Yeti beat their Division III, Section Six opponent behind strong days from their No. 1 and 2 while on the road.
Lucas Iwai took the win on court one, 6-1, 6-0, over Seth Deering, and Ryan Crane beat Page's Konner Reed, 6-0, 6-1, on court two.
Trevor Yazzie took a win for Page on court three, 6-3, 7-6 over Basis' Bennett Brixen. Brady Spinti recorded a 6-0, 6-4 win on court four over Page's Noah Nelson.
Over on court five Javon Jake took a 6-3, 6-2 win for Page over Aaron Jensen while Austin Rae beat Page's Anthony Neztsosie 6-2, 6-2.
The Yeti took two of the three doubles matches with wins from their top two squads. Iwai and Crane worked for an 8-5 win on court one over Deering and Reed, while Spinti and Brixen beat Yazzie and Nelson 8-6.
Neztsosie and Jake beat Basis' No. 3 tandem of Rae and Ethan Bamberg 8-5.
The Yeti are at section rival Kingman for a 2 p.m. match on Friday. The Sand Devils won't have another match until March 25, against Basis in Flagstaff.