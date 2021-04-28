Local Roundup: Basis Flagstaff girls tennis falls in Flagstaff in opening round of state tourney

The No. 8-seeded Basis Flagstaff girls tennis team fell, 5-1, to No. 9 Chandler Prep at home in the Division III team state championship tournament on Wednesday.
Chandler Prep swept each of the three doubles matches, but Yeti sophomore Kusuma Teluguntta scored a point for Basis Flagstaff as her opponent retired.
The Yeti finished the season with an 8-3 record and placed second in the Section VI standings.
Chandler Prep will face No. 1 Scottsdale Prep in the quarterfinal round.
Beach volleyball
Panthers 4, Eagles 1
Coconino ended the regular season strong with a victory at crosstown rival Flagstaff on Wednesday at the Flagstaff Athletic Center-East courts. No. 3 and No. 8, respectively, heading into the match in the Division II rankings, the Panthers finished the regular season 12-0 and atop the Section IV standings.
“The girls had the jitters today because we had a lot on the line: an undefeated season, section championship and a top-four seeding for the state tournament,” said Panthers co-head coach Scott Dendy. “However, once again they rose to the challenge. Some of the girls even lost the first set and had to battle back to win in three.”
Coconino's No. 1 pair of seniors, Rikenna Curtins and Brooke Parker, won in a 21-15, 21-19 sweep, and the No. 2 duo, seniors Megan Hicks and Maggy Popham, swept 22-20, 21-21.
Both the Panthers and Eagles (9-3) will participate in the D-II playoffs set to begin on Moday, with home seeds hosting the first round.
Softball
Spartans 21, Griffins 0
No. 3 Northland Prep pushed its win streak to three games on Tuesday with a victory at No. 28 Glendale Prep.
The 2A Conference Spartans (11-1, 6-0 Central Region) outscored the Griffins (0-10, 0-6 Central) in a pair of back-to-back games by a combined 46-0 score.
Northland Prep has won each of its past three games by 15 or more runs.
Northland Prep will host No. 26 Valley Lutheran (1-10) on Thursday. The Spartans defeated the Flames, 20-1, when the teams last met on April 6. It's the Spartans' final regular-season home ballgame of 2021.
Track and field
Several Coconino and Flagstaff athletes earned medals at Saturday’s Bears Invitational track meet at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.
Coconino Panthers senior Grant Hagaman earned gold in the boys pole vault with a personal record of 14 feet, nine inches. Coconino junior Mason Palmer took fourth place in the same event, vaulting 12-03. Sophomore Wheaten Smith finished first in the girls 300-meter hurdle with a 49.49 finish. Sophomore Cathron Donaldson earned fourth in the 200m dash with a PR 26.05 finish, and she also placed first with a 16-05.75 mark in the long jump.
Sophomore Zoe Sather crossed the finish line fourth in the girls 3200m at 12:28.85. The girls 4x800m relay team of Sather, Akasha Ashley, Smith and Donaldson placed second with a 10:14.69 finish.
Sophomore Lorelei Tessmer tied for third with a 4-09.00 high jump mark. She placed third with a PR 32-00.75 triple jump.
Flagstaff Eagles sophomore Brooke Golightly took second with a 5:32.18 finish in the 1600m run. Junior Lance Harris placed fourth with a PR of10:43.90 in the 3200 meter finish.
Sophomore Tyler Tucker was fourth in the high jump at 5-07.
The Division III Coconino girls finished third out of 19 teams, while the boys were 14th of 22. D-II Flagstaff finished 13th on the girls side and eighth for the boys meet.
Both the Panthers and Eagles are scheduled to compete at the Marauder Late Qualifier at Mingus Union High School on Friday afternoon before the Alhambra State Qualifier on May 5 and state championship meets the week after.