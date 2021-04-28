Local Roundup: Basis Flagstaff girls tennis falls in Flagstaff in opening round of state tourney

The No. 8-seeded Basis Flagstaff girls tennis team fell, 5-1, to No. 9 Chandler Prep at home in the Division III team state championship tournament on Wednesday.

Chandler Prep swept each of the three doubles matches, but Yeti sophomore Kusuma Teluguntta scored a point for Basis Flagstaff as her opponent retired.

The Yeti finished the season with an 8-3 record and placed second in the Section VI standings.

Chandler Prep will face No. 1 Scottsdale Prep in the quarterfinal round.

Beach volleyball

Panthers 4, Eagles 1

Coconino ended the regular season strong with a victory at crosstown rival Flagstaff on Wednesday at the Flagstaff Athletic Center-East courts. No. 3 and No. 8, respectively, heading into the match in the Division II rankings, the Panthers finished the regular season 12-0 and atop the Section IV standings.

“The girls had the jitters today because we had a lot on the line: an undefeated season, section championship and a top-four seeding for the state tournament,” said Panthers co-head coach Scott Dendy. “However, once again they rose to the challenge. Some of the girls even lost the first set and had to battle back to win in three.”