LOCAL ROUNDUP: Basis Flagstaff girls hoops loses close game to Grand Canyon

The Basis Flagstaff girls basketball team ended the regular season with a loss Thursday to Grand Canyon, 30-28, at home, suffering the winter sweep against the Phantoms.

The Yeti, ranked 33rd in the 1A Conference as of Saturday, walked away from the 2021-22 season, its first year of existence, with a 2-13 record and a 2-12 Central Region mark.

The 1A Phantoms, ranked 22nd, finished their season with a two-game win streak.

Skyhawks 59, Eagles 49

The top-ranked team of the 4A Conference flew just a bit higher Thursday than its visiting opponent.

Gracelyn Nez and Sage Begay each scored 12 points, but it wasn't enough to lift fourth-ranked Flagstaff over Deer Valley, which remained undefeated with the victory.

Flagstaff, which toppled Prescott on Friday on the road in a meeting of Grand Canyon Region teams, now sits at 15-2. If Flagstaff completes the regular-season sweep of crosstown rival Coconino, it will finish with a 12-0 record in the region.

Flagstaff's Jazmine Dugi added 11 points in the loss to Deer Valley.

The Eagles and Panthers are slated to meet at Flagstaff High School Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.

Panthers 54, Marauders 44

Coconino ended a three-game homestand on a two-game win streak Friday with a win over Mingus Union, improving to 10-6 overall and 8-3 in the Grand Canyon Region standings.

The Panthers were ranked No. 16 in the 4A as of Saturday and will face Flagstaff to end the regular season Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Eagles 70, Badgers 69

Nick Sneezy and Morgen Quotskuyva made clutch free throws down the closing stretch of a nail-biter, and Flagstaff held off Prescott Friday to start a two-game homestand that ends the regular season.

No. 14 4A Flagstaff (12-5, 9-2 Grand Canyon) continued its six-game win streak with the victory over 11th-ranked Prescott, which closed its regular season down with the Friday loss.

The Eagles will host the Coconino Panthers for a crosstown showdown that will determine the winner of the region crown. Tipoff between the rivals is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Panthers 69, Marauders 43

Coconino won a third straight game Friday courtesy of a home victory over Mingus Union, improving to 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the Grand Canyon Region as the 4A's 10th-ranked program.

Yeti 74, Phantoms 55

No. 12 1A Basis Flagstaff closed the regular season on a win Thursday, routing Central Region rival Grand Canyon to finish up with a 12-4 record that includes a 10-4 mark in the region.

Thanks to their record, the Yeti will avoid the play-in round.

