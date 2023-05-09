Each of the four Flagstaff-area high schools boasted podium finishers at the track and field division championship meets over the weekend, with Basis Flagstaff and Northland Prep Academy both having athletes take first place in separate events.

The division championships took into account all of the athletes who qualified for their individual championships in the each of the divisions during the regular season, determining winners for each of them. The competitors whose scores or times were good enough at the division meet, compared to the rest of the divisions in Arizona, will qualify for the all-state meet this weekend in Mesa.

This is the first year of the full state meet, and the AIA says the top-18 combined athletes will qualify for the new event to end the season. The names of those who qualified have yet to be released.

Basis Flagstaff's Evan Hofstetter earned gold medals in three events at the Division V meet in Mesa. He won the division championship in the 400-meter dash (50.78), long jump (22-02.75) and triple jump (45-03.5), while also taking sixth in the 200m dash.

The Northland Prep girls 4x100m relay team of senior Abigail Yanka, senior Hannah Petrucci, senior Miyah Weiss and junior Mollie Donahoe took gold with a time of 51.14. Their score was nearly a full second faster than the second-place time of 52.07. Senior Lukas Pico looked like he was set for a podium finish in the 110m hurdles, placing second in the preliminaries. His qualifying time of 11.32 was just .01 second off the eventual championship mark of 11.31 from North Phoenix Prep's Finn Comerford. However, Pico was disqualified for a push on a hurdle in the final race.

Flagstaff High School's best performances came from senior Owen Firth, who placed second in the D-III pole vault in Glendale with a leap of 13-06. On his tail was senior Tyler Tucker, who took fourth with a jump of 13-00. Senior Dash McQuivey and freshman Taylor Biggambler both placed third in the boys and girls 3200m races with times of 9:24.96 and 11:31.15, respectively. As a team, the Flagstaff girls placed sixth with 36 points, while the boys took fifth in their competition with a score of 37.

Coconino Panthers junior Cole Hagaman earned two podium spots, finishing second in the D-III boys 110m hurdles with a time of 15.36 and third in the pole vault with a performance of 13-00. Senior Raely Palmer was solid in the girls pole vault, finishing her varsity career with a fourth-place finish and a leap of 10-00. The Panthers boys finished tied for ninth as a team with 25 points, while the girls took 16th with a score of 18.

Several other athletes from the four schools ended their seasons by placing in their respective meets.

Coconino

Girls

800m - Mary McGinlay - 12th - 2:28.50

1600m Mary McGinlay - 12th - 5:29.07 Addison Stenman - 23rd - 5:46.22

3200m - Mary McGinlay - 12:07.43

100m hurdles Wylan Smith - 7th - 16.52 Wheaten Smith - 8th - 17.15

300m hurdles - Wheaten Smith - 6th - 50.04

4x800m relay - 5th - 10:24.97

High jump - Sara McCabe - 14th - 4-08

Triple jump - Raely Palmer - 9th - 33-02

Pole vault - Wylan Smith - 14th - 8-06

Discus Darkenya Gencarelle - 6th - 114-01 Lorelei Tessmer - 21st - 84-11

Shot put - Darkenya Gencarelle - 11th - 32-02

Boys

800m Nicholas Wolfe - 7th - 2:00.33 Clayton Rhoton - 9th - 2:01.21

1600m Nicholas Wolfe - 4th - 4:26.22 Laine Davis - 19th - 4:37.00

3200m - Nicholas Wolfe - 5th - 9:34.54

4x800m relay - 17th - 8:52.75

Flagstaff

Girls

400m - Maya Evans - 1:00.34

800m Haley Johnson - 10th - 2:27.90 Taylor Biggambler - 11th - 2:28.13 Bella Ciminieri - 14th - 2:28.77 Makennah Mitchell - 19th - 2:30.74

1600m Taylor Biggambler - 5th - 5:15.32 Bella Ciminieri - 9th - 5:24.97 Makennah Mitchell - 13th - 5:35.44 Sage Ketter - 22nd - 5:45.64

3200m Bella Ciminieri - 7th - 11:45.15 Makennah Mitchell - 10th - 12:05.30 Olivia Baker - 12th - 12:07.14

4x100m relay - 6th - 50.61

4x800m relay - 3rd - 10:07.00

High jump Teagan Martin - T-4th - 5-00 Rachel Hagerman - T-4th - 5-00

Long jump Cody Langdon - 18th - 14-07.5 Martha Korneliussen - 21st - 13-08

Pole vault Audrey Ketter - 7th - 9-00 Mariella Giovale - 17th - 8-00

Javelin - Abbey Carlson - 14th - 87-01

Boys

200m - Parker Clifford - 7th - 23.24

800m Elijah Talkalai - 10th - 2:01.36 Shaydon Begay - 12th - 2:01.45 Alex Bland - 18th - 2:03.88 Dash McQuivey - 20th - 2:06.15

1600m Dash McQuivey - 5th - 4:26.67 Alex Bland - 10th - 4:31.30 Elijah Talkalai - 12th - 4:31.63 Spencer Lott - 23rd - 4:39.82

3200m Alex Bland - 8th - 9:48.42 Spencer Lott - 13th - 9:55.69 Cole Troxler - 16th - 10:05.37

4x100m relay - 7th - 43.81

4x800m relay - 3rd - 8:12.71

High jump Tyler Tucker - 5th - 5-10 Michael Nielsen - 17th - 5-08

Javelin - Tyler Tucker - 12th - 138-09

Northland Prep

Girls

100m - Mollie Donahoe - 6th - 13.29

200m - Mollie Donahoe - 7th - 27.68

400m - Miyah Weiss - 5th - 1:02.07

1600m Mckenna Marino - 14th - 5:42.13 Jaelyn Weiss - 16th - 5:43.50

3200m Jaelyn Weiss - 8th - 12:08.75 Mckenna Marino - 10th - 12:10.20 Deia Mulligan - 22nd - 13:05.95

100m hurdles - Alissa Kellar - 8th - 18.22

300m hurdles - Savana Reyher - 6th - 51.33

4x400m relay - 3rd - 4:19.54

4x800m relay - 4th - 10:27.82

High jump - Abigail Yanka - 2nd - 5-00

Triple jump - Kiana Hedberg - 11th - 29-02.5

Discus Milly Gindorf - 2nd - 94-09 Noemi Rhon - 14th - 84-00

Shot put Noemi Rhon - 8th - 31-10.5 Milly Gindorf - 12th - 28-10.5



Boys

800m - Delani Hanson - 22nd - 2:10.57

1600m Declan Norris - 10th - 4:41.18 Jack Flugstad - 15th - 4:46.79 Isaac Finney - 21st - 4:56.95

3200m Declan Noris - 7th - 10:00.78 Jack Flugstad - 11th - 10:20.79 Isaac Finney - 23rd - 11:08.92

4x800m relay - 3rd - 8:38.54

High jump Lukas Pico - T-7th - 5-10 Isaac Finney - T-7th - 5-10



Basis Flagstaff

Girls

800m Jasmine Hall - 5th - 2:29.70 Emily Mullaney - 16th - 2:37.94 Samantha Mullaney - 18th - 2:39.23 Meredith Bauman - 21st - 2:41.30

1600m Emily Mullaney - 7th - 5:35.86 Samantha Mullaney - 13th - 5:42.02 Meredith Bauman - 15th - 5:42.86

3200m Emily Mullaney - 3rd - 11:54.32 Samantha Mullaney - 4th - 11:54.97 Meredith Bauman - 9th - 12:15.40 Jasmine Hall - 13th - 12:26.10

4x800m relay - 3rd - 10:23.46

Discus - Lotee Baker - 13th - 84-02

Boys

110m hurdles - Luke Pickett - 14th - 19.09