The AIA announced recently the baseball awards for the Grand Canyon Region this season, and players from both Flagstaff and Coconino were all over the list.

Flagstaff junior Luke Hewes was named the offensive player of the year, and Eagles manager Kenny Macias earned coach of the year honors.

Coconino seniors Quinn Mickelson and Jacob Clouse were named to the first team, along with five players from Flagstaff. Hewes was joined by freshman Will Carpenter, senior Heath Lopez, senior Nick Lopez and senior Luke Wilson.

The Eagles, a 4A Conference ballclub along with the Panthers, had three players on the second team in senior Caleb Clifton, sophomore Logan Weidinger and junior Jake Carpenter. Coconino juniors Hayden Mickelson and Ryker Patten were also included.

Coconino seniors Tyler Ragen, Connor Calahan and Caden Talley received honorable mention nods. The Eagles had senior Sammy Faust and junior Silas Richmann on the honorable mentions list.

The 2A Northland Prep Academy Spartans had several athletes named to the Central all-region teams, headlined by junior Jordan Donahue winning player of the year. Dylan Brown earned co-coach of the year, along with Phoenix Christian's Mark Band.

Donahue was joined on the first team by senior Jeremiah Wilson, junior Sawyer Gesten, junior Leaf Bailen and junior Henry Troutman. Spartans on the second team included senior Dylan Moneypenny, senior Mario Banda, sophomore Michael Cary, freshman Blayden Cosper and junior Luke Applin. The region did not put out an honorable mention list.

Track and field

The qualifiers for the state track and field championship meet were released early this week, with competitors from each of the four area high schools earning spots for the event to take place over the weekend in Mesa.

Basis Flagstaff senior Even Hofstetter, who won three titles in the Division V meet, qualified for both the long jump and triple jump events.

Keeping with the jumping sports, Flagstaff had seniors Owen Firth and Tyler Tucker on the list for the boys pole vault. And sophomores Teagan Margin and Rachel Hagerman qualified for the high jump.

Flagstaff also qualified a boys 4x800-meter relay team, along with senior Dash McQuivey in the 3,200-meter to round out the boys performers. Freshman Taylor Biggambler is on the list for the girls 3200m.

Coconino junior Cole Hagaman earned a spot in the 110m hurdle race, and he also qualified for the pole vault. Junior Nicholas Wolfe will be in the boys 3200m race.

Northland Prep Academy senior Lukas Pico, the only Spartan boy to qualify, earned a spot in the 110m hurdles. He'll be joined by senior Abigail Yanka in the girls high jump.