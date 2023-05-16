The Arizona Interscholastic Association put on its first-ever state track and field championship meet this weekend, putting together all of the best athletes from each of the state's five divisions at Mesa Community College.

Athletes from all four of the Flagstaff-area high schools competed, with Flagstaff senior Dash McQuivey putting up the best individual performance of the bunch.

McQuivey finished the boys 3,200-meter race in a time of 9:19.40, taking fifth place. He was the best Division III runner in the event, as all four of the runners who beat him came from Division I or II.

He was joined by teammates senior Shaydon Begay, freshman Alex Bland, senior Spencer Lott and freshman Elijah Talkalai, who took 12th in the boys 4x800m relay with a time of 8:12.62.

Senior Tyler Tucker tied for ninth for the Eagles in the pole vault with a leap of 14 feet flat. Senior Owen Firth did not record a score.

On the girls side, Flagstaff freshman Taylor Biggambler placed 14th in the 1600m race, clocking a time of 5:16.14. She was the only Eagles girl to place, as sophomores Teagan Margin and Rachel Hagerman did not score in the high jump.

Basis Flagstaff senior Evan Hofstetter qualified for two events in the boys competition. He took 12th in the long jump (21-07.25) and 15th in the triple jump (41-02.75).

Coconino junior Cole Hagaman joined Hofstetter as one of two area athletes to qualify in two separate competitions. He placed 15th in the 110m hurdles (15.61) but did not record a scoring height in the pole vault.

He was joined by Coconino junior Nicholas Wolfe, whose 10:02.03 time in the 3200m earned him 17th place.

Seniors Lukas Pico and Abigail Yanka represented Northland Prep Academy in the boys and girls competitions, respectively. Yanka tied for 17th in the high jump with a leap of 5-00. Pico placed 14th in the 110m hurdles, clocking 15.59.

Though the traditional track and field season has ended, the state decathlon and heptathlon meets are set to be held in Mesa beginning Friday. The competitors for the meets will be announced later this week.