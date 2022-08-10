LOCAL ROUNDUP: All That Dance sends 31 to national competition

All That Dance of Flagstaff competed against thousands of dancers from across the country at the Starpower Talent Nationals in Las Vegas in June.

Flagstaff's talented group of 31 dancers spent most of the summer preparing for the competition, representing the area to the rest of the United States.

To qualify for nationals, dancers competed at a regional in Gilbert earlier in the year.

Competing in the national final for the first time ever, in the advanced large groups, the dance, “Brother,” was one of seven large groups to vie for the championship. The dance was choreographed by former teacher Natasha Westrope.

At the Battle for the Title, “Brother” was awarded five stars and received a plaque as a finalist. Dancers from Senior Company were: Helyn Belsanti; Hannah Black; Torrie Darnell; Morgan Eden; Lauren Gunning; Carli Harper; Natalie Odem; Bailee Ramsey; Nia Sawulski; Tavi Sawulski; Gabbie Singleton; and Johanna Thebert.

Advanced Company won their category in jazz and open categories dancing to “Blackbird” and "Lo Vas a Olividar.”

The Senior Company combined with the Junior Company to do a dance that qualified for the Intermediate Large Line Battle for the finals. The lyrical piece was choreographed by Natasha Westrope and Caroline Pisani, and was titled “Lean on Me.” It was awarded five stars and fifth place overall in the finals.

Junior Company dancers are: Kaylynn Bird; Charlotte Core; Piper Daniel; Elizabeth DeWitt; Gracelyn Graham; Cassidy Koppisch; Conley Martin; Aleia Neal; Ciena Perez; Piper Robinson; Addison Rosario; Lexi Simon; and Macy Smyers.

Junior Company also won five stars, placing placed ninth overall in the intermediate, large group dance to “Genetics.”

Advanced Company dancer Natalie Odem was awarded a $1,000 Discovery Spotlight Scholarship along with Junior Company dancers Addison Rosario and Macy Smyers. Smyers also won her category. Judge’s choice awards were given to Gabbie Singleton for her lyrical solo “Fallin," and Tavi Sawulski for jazz solo “Back to Black."

Another judge’s choice went to Robinson for her lyrical solo, “I Look to You.” The hip hop team duo of Arianna Alderette and Kaila Brown rounded out the special awards by receiving an award for their dance to “Team.”

Other notable awards went to our Teen Company trio of Hannah Black, Torrie Darnell and Nia Sawulski -- which took third in the novice division duo/trios. Nia Sawulski teamed up with her sister, Tavi, and they placed seventh overall in the intermediate duo/trios for their musical theater dance, “Sisters.” Competing at her first national event with her solo “Get Up,” Dain Yi was seventh place in the novice teen solo category. Rounding out the top novice solos, Kaylynn Bird placed 15th overall for her lyrical dance, “I Look to You.”

For more information on All That Dance, visit allthatdancesite.com.