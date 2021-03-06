Local Roundup: AIA releases postseason brackets

The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced the winter sports state tournament brackets Saturday morning with a few notable placements among the Flagstaff-based teams.
The No. 4 Coconino Panthers boys basketball team capped off one of their best regular seasons in recent memory going 14-1 and winning the Grand Canyon Region title along the way. The Panthers go into the 4A Conference state playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will take on 13th-seeded Prescott Wednesday at Coconino High School at 7 p.m.
The Panthers swept the Badgers in the two meetings this season.
The Flagstaff boys were left out of the 16-team bracket after the team didn’t get enough help from certain teams ahead of them in the 4A rankings.
St. Mary’s is the top seed in the 4A followed by Salpointe Catholic and Paradise Honors at two and three for boys hoops.
On the girls basketball side, the No. 6 Flagstaff Eagles enter the 4A postseason as the sixth seed and will host American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek Tuesday at the War Memorial Gymnasium. Coconino will be on the road after falling out of the top eight down to the No. 9 spot and will head down to eighth-seeded Estrella Foothills Tuesday.
Powerhouse Seton Catholic again enters as the top seed in the 4A, and if it and Coconino win in the opening round the two will play in round two at Seton Catholic. The Panthers fell to Seton Catholic by just 10 points earlier in the regular season.
The 2A Northland Prep Spartans girls team had to forfeit their play-in game against Horizon Honors on Friday due to a COVID-19 issue within or near the Spartans program.
In boys soccer, the Flagstaff Eagles landed as the No. 7 seed in the state tourney and will take on 10th-seeded Cortez in a rematch of a contest that went Cortez’s way. The Eagles will host the Colts Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Flagstaff High School. Grand Canyon Region rival Prescott earned the No. 2 seed as the Eagles and Badgers could meet in the quarterfinals if both win their opening-round game.
The Flagstaff girls soccer team, the defending 4A state champions, landed at fourth and will host No. 13-seeded Mesquite Wednesday at Flagstaff High School at 4 p.m. Grand Canyon region rival Prescott finished as the one seed, setting up a potential semi-final clash between the two.
The 12th-seeded 1A Basis Yeti fell in the opening round of the 1A state playoffs to fifth-seeded Ray Friday night. The Yeti lost 73-48 on the road and ended their best season of their young history at 9-4 counting the one postseason game.
Wrestling
Michael Woods and Cooper French, who is one match away from ending a perfect regular season, notched pins and the Coconino Panthers routed Prescott Friday in a meeting of Division III programs.
Woods needed one minute and 23 seconds to get his fall and French got his opponent's shoulders to the mat in just over three minutes, helping the Panthers improve to 11-3.