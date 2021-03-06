Local Roundup: AIA releases postseason brackets

The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced the winter sports state tournament brackets Saturday morning with a few notable placements among the Flagstaff-based teams.

The No. 4 Coconino Panthers boys basketball team capped off one of their best regular seasons in recent memory going 14-1 and winning the Grand Canyon Region title along the way. The Panthers go into the 4A Conference state playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will take on 13th-seeded Prescott Wednesday at Coconino High School at 7 p.m.

The Panthers swept the Badgers in the two meetings this season.

The Flagstaff boys were left out of the 16-team bracket after the team didn’t get enough help from certain teams ahead of them in the 4A rankings.

St. Mary’s is the top seed in the 4A followed by Salpointe Catholic and Paradise Honors at two and three for boys hoops.

On the girls basketball side, the No. 6 Flagstaff Eagles enter the 4A postseason as the sixth seed and will host American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek Tuesday at the War Memorial Gymnasium. Coconino will be on the road after falling out of the top eight down to the No. 9 spot and will head down to eighth-seeded Estrella Foothills Tuesday.