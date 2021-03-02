Local Roundup: AIA makes adjustments to mask rules for winter, spring sports

The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board made a change to the mask rules for high school sports during a Tuesday morning meeting.
The board voted in favor of changing the mask rules so that wearing masks during competition will no longer be required. The rule will start for the winter sports postseason, which starts Tuesday, March 9, and will continue for all sports as the spring season starts not long after.
Coaches, players on the bench or in a dugout, and any spectators who attend will still have to wear masks. All athletes competing in winter sports regular-season games are still required to wear masks at all times.
“Due to improving COVID-19 metrics, the AIA Executive Board voted to approve removing the mask mandate for the spring season and winter playoffs, including Spiritline,” the AIA wrote in a press release. “Students, coaches, officials and other personnel must wear a mask when not actively playing or in the arena of competition. All spectators in attendance for a contest must wear an approved mask or face covering. Please note that mesh face masks are not acceptable face coverings.”
The AIA voted to keep the mask mandate at its previous board meeting in mid-February despite some thinking a change was coming.
Boys basketball
Eagles 74, Hawks 68
Even though 4A Flagstaff is out of postseason contention -- mostly due to the postseason being thinned to just 16 teams with no play-in round like past seasons -- the Eagles are still cranking out some wins.
Flagstaff, ranked 23rd in the conference entering Tuesday, beat No. 20 Buckeye at home in a game that was a late add for both after COVID-19 issues at Mingus Union essentially ended that school's season.
Josh Lenners scored 23 to lead Flagstaff, and Max Fritsch and Nick Sneezy each finished with 13 points. The Eagles outscored Buckeye 21-13 in the third quarter en route to the win.
Flagstaff improved to 7-9 with the win and will host 35th-ranked Cortez Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home.
Eagles 75, Yeti 31
Basis Flagstaff saw its five-game winning streak come to an end at home.
The Yeti, ranked 10th in the 1A entering the day, lost to Central West Region squad El Capitan, ranked sixth in the 1A, in the Yeti's final regular-season game.
The Yeti will wait for the AIA to release the 1A state tournament bracket to see where they land in the postseason. The opening round of the 16-team postseason begins Friday, with the high seed getting home games until the semifinals, which are at Coronado High School in the Valley.
Spartans 57, Falcons 50
There was a long stretch between wins, but 2A Northland Prep got a victory in their final chance of the season. The Spartans got by North Pointe and finish the year 3-11 and 3-6 in the 2A Central.
Girls basketball
Eagles 55, Hawks 50
Led by 29 points from Gracelyn Nez, 4A Flagstaff took a close win over No. 23 Buckeye in the Valley. The No. 6-ranked Eagles moved to 14-2 following the victory and are at Cortez Wednesday for the team's final regular-season road game.
The Eagles end the regular season at home on Thursday against Lee Williams.
Spartans 54, Falcons 16
The 2A Northland Prep Spartans took their fourth win of the season in their season finale over North Pointe Prep at home. The Spartans finish the year 4-12 and 3-8 in the 2A Central.
Coconino Panthers
Following a pause that cut three games from the regular-season slate over the last couple days, the 4A Coconino girls are scheduled to return to the floor against Lee Williams Wednesday at Coconino High School.
The Panthers, ranked No. 9, are 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the Grand Canyon Region. Panthers head coach Cassie Schrader confirmed late Tuesday night that her team is good to go and is committed to playing Wednesday.
The Panthers have hit the minimum requirements to qualify for the 4A state playoffs and are positioned to potentially host a postseason game if they can break into the top eight.
Boys soccer
Eagles 0, Wolves 0
Flagstaff, ranked third in the 4A entering the day, tied with No. 17 Estrella Foothills on the road in the Valley. The Eagles' record is 10-2-1 after the post-regulation result.
Flagstaff will hit the road Thursday one more time for a road match at No. 8 Notre Dame Prep in the Eagles' season finale before the state tourney starts.
Demons 2, Panthers 1
Coconino dropped its final home match of the season against 4A Greenway. The 4A Panthers fell to 1-9 and have lost five matches in a row -- all coming since the team took its only win of the season.
Coconino gets one more shot at a victory with No. 5 Saguaro up next on Thursday in the Valley.
Girls soccer
Demons 1, Panthers 0
The 4A Coconino girls soccer team fell 1-0 in its final game of the 2020-21 season. The Panthers end the season at 3-7-1 overall and 0-4-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.
Wrestling
Coconino's Chris Shadle didn't come away with an individual victory, but he still helped his team edge out a 41-39 win on the road over Sahuarita Saturday in the Valley.
With Nickolas Phillips, Cooper French, Damingo Pimentel and Reed Merrell all recording pins for the Panthers in the meeting of Division III squads, Shadle went the distance against his Mustang opponent and lost by a 13-10 decision, allowing Sahuarita only three points at the 170-pound weight class.
Coconino is set to host D-III Show Low for a Wednesday outing.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.