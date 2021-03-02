Local Roundup: AIA makes adjustments to mask rules for winter, spring sports

Even though 4A Flagstaff is out of postseason contention -- mostly due to the postseason being thinned to just 16 teams with no play-in round like past seasons -- the Eagles are still cranking out some wins.

Flagstaff, ranked 23rd in the conference entering Tuesday, beat No. 20 Buckeye at home in a game that was a late add for both after COVID-19 issues at Mingus Union essentially ended that school's season.

Josh Lenners scored 23 to lead Flagstaff, and Max Fritsch and Nick Sneezy each finished with 13 points. The Eagles outscored Buckeye 21-13 in the third quarter en route to the win.

Flagstaff improved to 7-9 with the win and will host 35th-ranked Cortez Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home.

Eagles 75, Yeti 31

Basis Flagstaff saw its five-game winning streak come to an end at home.

The Yeti, ranked 10th in the 1A entering the day, lost to Central West Region squad El Capitan, ranked sixth in the 1A, in the Yeti's final regular-season game.