Local Roundup: 4A All-Conference selections for hoops, soccer released

A handful of Flagstaff soccer players from both the boys and girls programs landed spots on the 4A All-Conference First Team.

Oscar Ramirez, Alex Grieder and Connor Caslin were all first-team selections for the Eagles boys soccer team, which went 12-1 in the regular season and reached the 4A state tournament's quarterfinals as the fifth seed. Meanwhile, Eagles Maryin Soto and Maya Shearon made first-team roll call, with the latter earning Conference Defensive Player of the Year after helping her team win the 4A state championship this season.

Flagstaff's Guillermo Soto made it on the second team, as well as Coconino's Tyler Gregg and Eli Ramirez.

Flagstaff also had some of its key basketball players from the girls program receive second-team honors in Emma Doskicz, Miyah Verse and Gracelyn Nez, who helped the Eagles go 16-3 for the regular season, win the Grand Canyon Region title and make it to the semifinals of the state tourney.

Preston Olney of the Coconino boys hoops team made the second team after helping guide the Panthers to a 12-6 regular-season mark, a region title and a spot in the postseason.

