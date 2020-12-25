Local, prep sports 2020 in review: Pandemic cancellations, running dominance highlight the year

Northland Prep placed five runners in the top 22 en route to a low score of 54. Indi Jones in sixth placed the highest for the title-winning Spartans.

No. 3: Tuliamuk wins Trials

NAZ Elite's Aliphine Tuliamuk carried on the strong running tradition of Flagstaff with a win on the big stage, taking first in the women’s 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials to qualify for the Tokyo games and became the first Olympian produced by NAZ Elite.

Tuliamuk clocked a 2:27:23, battling Molly Seidel down the final stretch to the line for the tightest finish in the Trials' history. She and NAZ Elite teamed up in 2018 looking to make her a better marathoner. Her win came days before the pandemic shuttered the world of sports for the next few months.

No. 4: NPA girls soccer 4-peats

The Flagstaff girls cross country team wasn't the only dominant program that kept an impressive streak alive in 2020.

Once again, for the fourth straight season, the Northland Prep girls soccer team won the 2A state title in dominant fashion 5-0 over St. Johns. Once again, just as the program has done over the past four years winning a combined 75 matches, no one was close to the team all year.