Local high school football schedules released
CHS Spring Football Practice

Coconino's Andy Ruiz prepares to catch the ball during spring practice on his team's home field.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced the 2021 high school football schedule. Both Coconino and Flagstaff will play traditional 10-game regular seasons, a year removed from the shortened 2020 campaign.

Coconino Panthers

2020 record: 8-1, reached 4A quarterfinal

Sept. 10 -- home vs. Cactus

2020 record: 8-3, 4A runner up

Notable: The Cobras dominated rival Peoria 43-0 in week two of the 2020 season.

Sept. 17 -- home vs. Cactus Shadows

2020 record: 4-3, reached 5A quarterfinal

Notable: The 2020 Falcons reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Sept. 24 -- away @ Marcos de Niza

2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in

Notable: Rising senior Isaiah Williams dominated from the defensive line in 2020, accumulating 16 sacks in eight games.

Oct. 1 -- away @ Snowflake

2020 record: 10-1, won 3A title

Notable: The Lobos defeated Yuma Catholic 38-14 in the 3A title game.

Oct. 8 -- home vs. Lee Williams

2020 record: 4-3, missed playoffs

Notable: Rising senior quarterback Devean Santos threw for 1,415 yards and 16 TDs in 2020.

Oct. 15 -- home vs. Prescott

2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in

Notable: The Badgers won three consecutive games to end the season before falling in the play-in round to 4A runner-up Cactus.

Oct. 22 -- home vs. Mingus Union

2020 record: 1-6, missed playoffs

Notable: The Maurauders' lone win of the season came in a 69-0 victory over Mohave.

Oct. 29 -- away @ Bradshaw Mountain

2020 record: 3-4, missed playoffs

Notable: Rising junior Moises Hernandez led Bradshaw Mountain with 711 total yards.

Nov. 5 -- away @ Lake Havasu

2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in

Notable: Rising junior Isaac Stopke ran for 1,113 yards and 13 TDs in 2020.

Nov. 12 -- away @ Flagstaff

2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in

Notable: This game will be held at the Walkup Skydome.

Flagstaff Eagles

2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in

Sept. 3 -- away @ Peoria

2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A quarterfinal

Notable: Rising senior Richard Cortez led the Panthers with 82 total tackles in 2020.

Sept. 10 -- home vs. Washington

2020 record: 6-2, forfeited 4A play-in

Notable: Rising senior Demetrius Harmon led the 4A Conference with seven interceptions in 2020. Rising senior Gilbert Calderon accumulated 18 tackles for loss.

Sept. 17 -- away @ Mingus Union

2020 record: 1-6, missed playoffs

Notable: The Maurauders' lone win of the season came in a 69-0 victory over Mohave.

Sept. 24  -- away @ Thunderbird

2020 record: 2-6, missed playoffs

Notable: Rising senior Jordan Lahusky ran for 821 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.

Oct. 1 -- home vs. Winslow

2020 record: 1-4, missed playoffs

Notable: Winslow's lone 2020 win came in a 30-8 victory over ALA-Ironwood in the first week of the season.

Oct. 8 -- home vs. Marcos de Niza

2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in

Notable: Rising senior Isaiah Williams dominated from the defensive line in 2020, accumulating 16 sacks in eight games.

Oct. 22 -- home vs. Bradshaw Mountain

2020 record: 3-4, missed playoffs

Notable: Rising junior Moises Hernandez led Bradshaw Mountain with 711 total yards.

Oct. 29 -- away @ Prescott

2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in

Notable: The Badgers won three consecutive games to end the season before falling in the play-in round to 4A runner-up Cactus.

Nov. 5 -- away @ Lee Williams

2020 record: 4-3, missed playoffs

Notable: Rising senior quarterback Devean Santos threw for 1,415 yards and 16 TDs in 2020.

Nov. 12 -- home vs. Coconino

2020 record: 8-1, reached 4A quarterfinal

Notable: The Panthers won, 28-7, in 2020's version of the rivalry game.

Breaking News (FlagLive!)