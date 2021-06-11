Local high school football schedules released

The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced the 2021 high school football schedule. Both Coconino and Flagstaff will play traditional 10-game regular seasons, a year removed from the shortened 2020 campaign.
Coconino Panthers
2020 record: 8-1, reached 4A quarterfinal
Sept. 10 -- home vs. Cactus
2020 record: 8-3, 4A runner up
Notable: The Cobras dominated rival Peoria 43-0 in week two of the 2020 season.
Sept. 17 -- home vs. Cactus Shadows
2020 record: 4-3, reached 5A quarterfinal
Notable: The 2020 Falcons reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Sept. 24 -- away @ Marcos de Niza
2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in
Notable: Rising senior Isaiah Williams dominated from the defensive line in 2020, accumulating 16 sacks in eight games.
Oct. 1 -- away @ Snowflake
2020 record: 10-1, won 3A title
Notable: The Lobos defeated Yuma Catholic 38-14 in the 3A title game.
Oct. 8 -- home vs. Lee Williams
2020 record: 4-3, missed playoffs
Notable: Rising senior quarterback Devean Santos threw for 1,415 yards and 16 TDs in 2020.
Oct. 15 -- home vs. Prescott
2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in
Notable: The Badgers won three consecutive games to end the season before falling in the play-in round to 4A runner-up Cactus.
Oct. 22 -- home vs. Mingus Union
2020 record: 1-6, missed playoffs
Notable: The Maurauders' lone win of the season came in a 69-0 victory over Mohave.
Oct. 29 -- away @ Bradshaw Mountain
2020 record: 3-4, missed playoffs
Notable: Rising junior Moises Hernandez led Bradshaw Mountain with 711 total yards.
Nov. 5 -- away @ Lake Havasu
2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in
Notable: Rising junior Isaac Stopke ran for 1,113 yards and 13 TDs in 2020.
Nov. 12 -- away @ Flagstaff
2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in
Notable: This game will be held at the Walkup Skydome.
Flagstaff Eagles
2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A play-in
Sept. 3 -- away @ Peoria
2020 record: 4-4, reached 4A quarterfinal
Notable: Rising senior Richard Cortez led the Panthers with 82 total tackles in 2020.
Sept. 10 -- home vs. Washington
2020 record: 6-2, forfeited 4A play-in
Notable: Rising senior Demetrius Harmon led the 4A Conference with seven interceptions in 2020. Rising senior Gilbert Calderon accumulated 18 tackles for loss.
Sept. 17 -- away @ Mingus Union
Sept. 24 -- away @ Thunderbird
2020 record: 2-6, missed playoffs
Notable: Rising senior Jordan Lahusky ran for 821 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.
Oct. 1 -- home vs. Winslow
2020 record: 1-4, missed playoffs
Notable: Winslow's lone 2020 win came in a 30-8 victory over ALA-Ironwood in the first week of the season.
Oct. 8 -- home vs. Marcos de Niza
Oct. 22 -- home vs. Bradshaw Mountain
Oct. 29 -- away @ Prescott
Nov. 5 -- away @ Lee Williams
