Local gymnast King-Valdez has high goals for future

When Caliah King-Valdez took her first gymnastics class at age 5, she just liked the idea of rolling and jumping around, hitting the trampoline and doing all the things any typical kid her age might enjoy.

Now, years later, she and her family have begun to make the sport a major part of their lives. Her parents, Lauren King and Chris Valdez, took her into home school -- King now shares duties as both mother and teacher -- and their daughter, now 11 years old, trains about 25 hours each week to compete in gymnastics at a high level.

“It was just a first-time thing when I started, and I wanted to do better at it,” King-Valdez said. “The last couple years I did even more, and I just feel like I love the sport. It’s very fun to do the flying things.”

King-Valdez competed in the 2022 USA Gymnastics Region 1 Level 6-7, the highest level of competition for her age, beginning on April 29 in Salt Lake City. She earned an overall score of 38.100 in four events, good for 10th place in a loaded group of athletes from around the Southwest. To get there, she had to compete through a slew of local and state meets.

“It’s very fun to do all these competitions. State was really fun, probably my favorite. But regionals was fun, too,” King-Valdez said. “I made lots of friends, and there were some coaches who were very nice and helped me.”

King-Valdez also competed in the Talent Opportunity Program (TOPs) in Indianapolis at age 10 in July of 2021, the lone Flagstaff-area participant competing against the nation’s best gymnasts of that age. The competition, which she entered alongside coach Bernie Rede, is one of the elite meets in all of junior gymnastics. She barely missed the cut for the second round.

King said seeing her daughter do so well and show such dedication to improving in gymnastics has been rewarding.

“It’s been mind-blowing for me as a mom. To be 11 and accomplish all this -- going to state, going to regionals, making the team -- was by far the coolest thing as a parent to see,” King said.

She added that the high level of athletes her daughter competes against at the elite meets is inspiring. But to be just as good as the others, while coming from Flagstaff, makes her proud.

“The bigger cities have the advantages, but for her to be in a small hometown and hear people say, ‘Wow,’ like it’s awesome to see a girl make that, especially being from somewhere like Flagstaff,” King said.

Despite the spring season over, King-Valdez is still training just as much. The next official season begins in January. She will hope to do just as well at age 12 at Level 8 as she has recently, with even bigger goals in the future.

It just will take more dedication than she needed in kindergarten to jump around a couple times a week.

“I want to keep getting better. I want to go to college and go to the Olympics some day if I work hard at it,” King-Valdez said.

