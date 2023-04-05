A local gymnast made history during the winter season.

Kinsey Cardiff, a youth gymnast who trains at the Flagstaff Gymnastics Center, scored a perfect 10 on the floor at the Winterfest Invitational in February in Flagstaff.

It was the first 10 ever scored by a gymnast from the area in a major competition.

“It was so fun. I want to keep doing better,” Cardiff said.

Shawna Miller, who operates the Flagstaff Gymnastics center, said having a local gymnast like Cardiff do so well speaks to the quality of the program as a whole.

“To have a kid with that awesome level of success is really rewarding,” Miller said.

Miller remembers Cardiff’s routine well. She’d seen the gymnast continue to improve upon her skills until the local competition.

Miller put together a lineup in which the strongest gymnasts competed last. When the athlete before Cardiff scored a 9.8 -- by itself a fantastic score -- in the floor, she was certain Cardiff could get even better.

Then it happened.

“When I saw that score I was like, ‘OK, judges, wait for this routine,’ and I can’t lie, I started crying happy tears. It was amazing,” Miller said.

She added: “We come from such a small town with not as many athletes as some of the bigger gyms. I think that because we work extremely hard, the results came. It’s a great feeling seeing them succeed on that level.”

Cardiff is just one of the many girls to succeed at a local level this season. A trio of Flagstaff gymnasts also fared well at the Xcel State Championships in Mesa Saturday and Sunday.

Derian Verzosa placed first in the all-around event, first in the vault, first in the bars and second in the beam. Allie Smith took second in beam and fourth in the all-around competition. Vivienne Barton placed second in the beam.

The youth season came to a close with the state championship meet, and the athletes will each move up a level ahead of next winter.

Close CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Rhyen Hannemann (9) digs the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Elissa Herring plays the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Ava Gray (right) passes the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Lucy Steigler sends the ball over the net Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Kayla Derryberry passes the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Laurel Cernohous dives for the ball Tuesday afternoon during a home match against Valley Christian. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Raleigh Poulter (42) passes the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. Gallery: CHS beach volleyball blanked by Valley Christian The Coconino beach volleyball was swept on Tuesday at home by a rolling Valley Christian team. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Rhyen Hannemann (9) digs the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Elissa Herring plays the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Ava Gray (right) passes the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Lucy Steigler sends the ball over the net Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Kayla Derryberry passes the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Laurel Cernohous dives for the ball Tuesday afternoon during a home match against Valley Christian. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Raleigh Poulter (42) passes the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School.