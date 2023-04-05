Miller put together a lineup in which the strongest gymnasts competed last. When the athlete before Cardiff scored a 9.8 -- by itself a fantastic score -- in the floor, she was certain Cardiff could get even better.
Then it happened.
“When I saw that score I was like, ‘OK, judges, wait for this routine,’ and I can’t lie, I started crying happy tears. It was amazing,” Miller said.
She added: “We come from such a small town with not as many athletes as some of the bigger gyms. I think that because we work extremely hard, the results came. It’s a great feeling seeing them succeed on that level.”
Cardiff is just one of the many girls to succeed at a local level this season. A trio of Flagstaff gymnasts also fared well at the Xcel State Championships in Mesa Saturday and Sunday.
Derian Verzosa placed first in the all-around event, first in the vault, first in the bars and second in the beam. Allie Smith took second in beam and fourth in the all-around competition. Vivienne Barton placed second in the beam.
The youth season came to a close with the state championship meet, and the athletes will each move up a level ahead of next winter.
CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian
Coconino's Rhyen Hannemann (9) digs the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School.