Local football teams volunteer to relieve flood damage

As floods have ravaged parts of Flagstaff, two groups of local high school athletes have stepped in to assist in the community. Football players and coaches from both Coconino and Flagstaff High School used their brawn for something other than the gridiron Thursday, as both teams took part in volunteer efforts to help prevent and alleviate flood damage to Flagstaff residents’ homes and businesses.

The two teams both skipped their traditional afternoon practices, separately, to volunteer at different shoveling sites, digging and loading bags of dirt for people to place outside their homes to block water from leaking in.

Coconino coach Mike Lapsley said he has seen debris all over roads on his drive to the school in the morning. Some players and other students’ homes have also taken on water damage. So after the team finished its morning workout, it headed straight to the loading site to try to make a difference.

“We basically just grabbed as many shovels as we could -- from the school, my house, wherever we could get them -- and went down there. We’d done some homework on our end about who’s doing what around town. We filled bags and loaded people’s vehicles and just got to it,” Lapsley said.