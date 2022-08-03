Local company Unlocked Potential hosting fall hoops league, back-to-school drive

Kiki Locket, a Sinagua High School graduate and former professional basketball player from Flagstaff, is heading into her second year running the Unlocked Potential fall youth basketball league.

The company is also in the midst of hosting a back-to-school drive.

With help from organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff and Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, Unlocked Potential put on its first youth basketball league last fall, and now Locket and the organization are looking to grow the brand and league.

“I was really happy with the first year. God is great and the league was successful because the turnout was good and the kids had a great time,” Locket said. “But the goal moving forward is to keep it consistent, because kids in Flagstaff definitely need a program where they can build confidence and the fundamentals while having fun and competing.”

Players from as young as kindergarten to those entering ninth grade are eligible to play for the various teams starting in September, with games hosted at the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff. A Flagstaff native, Locket wants to see the sport flourish in the city, but also the character of the kids who turn out for the leagues she runs.

She’s seen increased talent -- as well as confidence -- in the past year.

“I have some kids who might not come in too confident in scoring or dribbling. The improvement from the beginning of the year is important, and I really believe every kid is better by the end of the season,” Locket said.

Back to school drive

Aiming to help underprivileged kids with school on the horizon, Unlocked Potential is looking for donations of school supplies.

Locket said she has already received a gracious donation from Bert Locket of HN Music, and she is continuing to ask the community for help. Among the items needed are pencils, erasers and notebooks, but she said anything people can give helps.

Donations will be taken every day until Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff. Those needing supplies can pick them up Monday at Trinity Heights Unified Methodist Church.

For more information on the fall league, drive or more, visit Unlockedpotential.net or reach Kiki Locket at (928) 853-0014.