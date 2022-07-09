Local club softball team impressing at national level

There’s an unprecedented skill level on the USA Athletics Arizona Fockler softball team, playing a busy summer schedule.

The squad is made up of high school players from Coconino, Flagstaff, Northland Preparatory Academy and a couple others around northern Arizona, but mainly Flagstaff-area girls. Notably, in manager John Fockler’s decades of coaching, there was not a group with as much talent as this squad.

“It’s amazing, because I’ve been around long enough that we’ve had bits and pieces. There have been some great athletes coming out of Flagstaff, but this is undoubtedly the best overall team I’ve had in 35 years,” he said.

Most of the girls on the team have played together for many years, with six of the current squad representing Flagstaff and Arizona as a whole at the Little League World Series in 2018 as 11 and 12-year-olds and growing up to this point as solid high school players.

“It’s been so much fun to have this community for so many years, and be on the same team forever. We’ve all grown and gotten better, and this summer has kind of been the peak of it all, to see how much we’ve done,” said Alyssa Fockler, an incoming junior for Coconino.

They’ve won numerous tournaments and club competitions, but a recent pinnacle came as the group went undefeated and won the American Fastpitch Association (AFA) 2022 National Tournament June 19, in St. George, Utah.

The group had played in the competition in previous summers, but had underperformed and been eliminated early. To get over the hump at a national level felt special.

“We were kind of a little engine that could. I know how good they are, but for eight games they played as good as I’ve ever seen them play, everything was on a high level,” John Fockler said.

“It was kind of surreal to finally win it after playing and not doing well there for so long,” Alyssa Fockler added.

Formerly known as the Scrappers, pairing up with USA Athletics three years ago has given the team a national platform. It’s the only USA Athletics softball team in Arizona, exposing it uniquely to certain national tournaments.

Competing in the USA A-State Championship in Flagstaff on Saturday and Sunday, the group is preparing for future competitions at an even higher level of play. They’ll take on the Triple Crown World Series in Reno, Nevada, beginning July 16. Soon after that will be the Premier Girls Fastpitch (PGF) National Championships -- John Fockler calls it the best club softball competition of the summer -- in San Diego, beginning July 23.

The goal, mostly, is to improve and showcase the players’ skills against top opponents. Winning even more would be nice, too. But whatever success they have will be even more meaningful as a team with as much chemistry as possible.

“For the team to be all from here, I couldn’t be prouder of these girls,” John Fockler said. “We don’t have the millions of people around to draw from like Phoenix or some of the other big cities, and these girls have been together for all these years.”

“Other teams may have random girls picked up every weekend. We’ve never done that, it’s been this strong group for the whole time, and it just is so cool to be part of this,” Alyssa Fockler added.

For more information, visit the team’s Facebook Page USA Athletics AZ Fockler.