A group of local youth soccer players is set to represent Flagstaff and Arizona in one of the United States’ premier summer club tournaments beginning this weekend.

The American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) United Arizona 18U team, comprised mostly of high school players and May graduates from Flagstaff, will play in the Far West President’s Cup in Boise, Idaho, beginning Friday. A win in the tournament would vault the team to the national tournament.

Even getting to this point was an accomplishment, as it took success at the state level.

“It’s just powerful because there aren’t a lot of soccer teams in Flagstaff, but it shows we still have good people who love the game and can play,” said Tyanna Chase, a recent graduate of Coconino High School. “I think it just shows how much we love the game here, how much we support each other and now we’re able to represent Arizona as a team.”

“We’ve put a few different programs on the map out of Flagstaff that have garnered some respect in Arizona and from coaches outside the state,” said Michal Blair, who coaches the team alongside Belinda Donahoe. “And we want to just keep giving the girls opportunities to play and get coached up and get better.”

AYSO United will play against top competition from Colorado, Idaho and Alaska in three days of pool play, attempting to secure a top spot in the tournament bracket and eventually compete for a championship.

The team played in this tournament last year, and came up just short. It lost 1-0 in the championship round.

However, rather than seeing this year as a chance to exact some revenge, the girls see last year’s result as a building block.

“It was cool to see that buildup and what it took to get there, especially since we were a wildcard getting into that tournament,” said Campbell Blair, an incoming senior at Northland Prep Academy. “And now we know we can win it.”

Michael Blair hasn’t had to harp on last year’s loss either.

“I think they’re ready. Maybe we’ll use that as motivation, but really what matters is that it’s their last time together and they want to end it the right way,” he said.

Win or lose, this summer run -- whether it ends in this round or at nationals -- will be the last for this particular group. There are a handful of high school graduates playing in their final youth club seasons. Some are going off to play college soccer, while others will pursue different interests.

“Working hard for the seniors to see how far they’ve come since they were 7 would mean a lot,” Campbell Blair said. “It’s sad to see them go, and, even though I’m excited for the future, we don’t want to lay an egg. If we’re playing our best we can send them off well.”

Far West Presidents Cup play will begin Friday and run until next Tuesday's championship match.