Local club grows rugby in Flagstaff

Despite an early, drizzling weekend morning in Flagstaff, a group of around 20 rugby players and coaches of various ages and skill levels met at Parks View County Park to take part in a Northern Arizona Rugby Club instructional clinic on Saturday.

Longtime players and novices alike ran, passed and drilled together in order to spread their rugby knowledge. The veterans sharpened their skills, while the new players got a sense of the game, and had a chance to talk to some local coaches about opportunities to play at a competitive level.

Following the drills, the advanced athletes took part in a scrimmage, showcasing high-level play to the newcomers.

Kevin Harris, the coach of CobraFist -- Flagstaff’s high school rugby team consisting of age-appropriate players from the city’s various high schools -- has been involved with Northern Arizona Rugby for several decades. He regularly organizes open rugby events, such as the open clinic and game, to advance the sport in northern Arizona. He has high hopes for rugby in Flagstaff.

“This is going to sound crazy, but it’s true. We want the US men’s team to win the World Cup, and that’s not going to happen until you have kids start playing at a really young age. We want to grow the game and keep having it grow,” Harris said.