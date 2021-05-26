Local athletes win FlagCoco Spirit Awards

Parker was a senior leader for both Coconino’s indoor and beach volleyball teams for the 2020-21 year.

On the sand, she played in the No. 1 pair with senior Rikenna Curtis, leading the Panthers to an undefeated 12-0 regular season and the quarterfinals of the Division II state tournament playoffs. She and Curtis also reached the D-II pairs quarterfinal round, defeating Flagstaff’s ones in a thrilling three-set match in the first round.

She also led the 2020 indoor Panthers in assists (198) and was second in kills (101), as Coconino went 10-4 overall and reached the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs.

Parker will play volleyball at Yavapai College next year.

Lily Anderson -- Flagstaff softball

Anderson won the girl’s award for the Eagles, leading Flagstaff softball to a 16-4 record and a No. 7 seed in the 4A playoffs.

Among the entire conference, Anderson ranked No. 2 in RBIs (45), No. 6 in home runs (8), No. 11 in on-base percentage (.663) and No. 13 in slugging (1.156).

She was named Grand Canyon Region Offensive Player of the Year and made All-Region First Team. The 4A had not officially released its All-Conference teams yet, but Anderson will likely be honored there, as well.