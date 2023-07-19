Flagstaff might have its next crop of star softball players in the youth ranks.

The Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League (FGSLL) All-Star team won the Arizona 9-11 state tournament, ending with a 7-2 win over Goodyear Valley in the final on Wednesday, July 12, in Cottonwood.

Over the course of the state tournament, FGSLL outscored opponents by a combined run total of 50-3, including a 26-0 victory and an 11-0 win in the first two rounds, respectively.

The 11U team's season ends, on the other hand, as only the Majors squads will move on to the regional championship, but the current group will look to put together another long run next year.

WFLL 3, Prescott 2

West Flagstaff Little League kept its season alive with a 3-0 win over Prescott Tuesday at Mark Grace Field in its second game of the Majors state tournament.

After a disappointing walk-off loss the day before that placed them in the losers bracket, WFLL won thanks to a gem from Adrian Crockett. In 5 1/3 innings on the mound before reaching his pitch limit, he allowed just two hits and struck out six batters. Drake Shafor pitched the final two outs, striking out both batters.

“He’s pitched a lot of good games in his life,” WFLL manager Shane Burcar said of Crockett, “but that’s the best game he’s pitched. It was like a Roger Clemens-style performance. But the best thing he did was that he got into the sixth inning with the pitch count.”

WFLL was also productive from the field after struggling with defense on Monday. The strong defense was highlighted by a pair of double plays late in the game. In the fourth inning, Brady Condon made an impressive catch in the infield and threw the ball to out the runner returning to first base for a second out. In the fifth, shortstop Brisson Burcar outed a runner from a grounder at second base before a runner interference forced the hitter out at first.

Maybe the most impressive fielding moment came in the first inning when Crockett and catcher Aven Adams combined to tag out a Prescott runner attempting to steal home plate off an errant pitch.

“That’s who we are,” Shane Burcar said, regarding the efficient fielding. “It’s part of what’s gotten us this far.”

After a wonky first inning that included the putout at home and a runner stranded on second base, WFLL cruised most of the game from the field and the mound. But runs were a bit difficult to come by.

After stranding a few runners early, WFLL finally broke through to score on an error in the top of the third inning.

Adams and Shafor scored on another pair of fielding mistakes in the fourth.

Shafor’s double in the top of the fourth inning -- which eventually led to his scored run -- was the one hard-hit ball in a game that saw WFLL put together just two base hits in six frames. WFLL drew eight walks, though, proving some plate discipline even in a game that wasn’t going particularly well from the plate.

“We want to dominate the pitch count on both sides,” Shane Burcar said. “We say, ‘If you see a good first pitch, hammer it. But if not, work the count.’"

WFLL was set to play Mount Graham on Wednesday at Mark Grace Field.