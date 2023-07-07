In maybe the first few moments of Continental Little League’s game against Silver Creek on Thursday at Continental Park, it felt like a close contest. That period didn’t last long, though, as CLL beat Silver Creek 18-5 in just 3 1/2 innings to advance to the District 1 Majors tournament championship against West Flagstaff Little League.

CLL’s bats started hot and got even better as the game progressed.

Of its 12 batters, 11 reached base at least once -- eight got on twice -- and every player scored a run or recorded an RBI. Austin Clouse led the way with a line of 3 for 3 with three runs and five RBIs, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning.

Caleb Smith went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run, and Jax Chastain went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBI singles and a run scored.

“You can’t beat that,” CLL manager Josh Clouse said of the production from his hitters. “Every kid is on this team for a reason. It’s hard to pick the all-star teams because there’s so many deserving kids, but when it comes down to it, we choose them to fill in certain roles. And when they do it and it leads to success, there’s nothing better.”

Austin Clouse started the game well on the mound, too. He got through the top of the first inning pretty easily, striking out two batters and giving up just one hit. He pitched to just two more batters in the game, as CLL hoped to keep him at a low enough pitch count that he could throw in the championship game Friday.

He also started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, driving in Levi Brooks with an RBI double. RBIs from Smith, Brock Rusconi and Chastain gave CLL a 4-0 lead after the first frame.

Tekoa Ruiz pitched the final out of the top of the second, after Clouse retired the first two batters of the top of the frame. Then CLL added five more runs to lead 9-0.

Silver Creek closed the gap to 9-5 with a productive top of the third inning, but that didn’t last long.

Continental loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning, started to string hits together and scored nine runs in the frame. It appeared the team was getting even better at the plate.

“That comes with confidence and starting to buy in to our approach at the plate,” Josh Clouse said.

Brooks finished the game on the mound, pitching a scoreless top of the fourth inning to win by the run rule.

The victory meant a date with WFLL Friday-- and potentially Saturday -- for a district championship and a spot in the state tournament later this month. WFLL sent CLL into the losers bracket earlier in the tourney.

“We just talked to them about not focusing on the next game,” Josh Clouse said. “If you don’t focus on this one, it doesn’t matter about the future because there isn’t one. So we had to have a fast start and keep going and figure it out.”

CLL 11, HOLBROOK 5

In a District 1 Little League doubleheader at Dawson Park Wednesday night, CLL defeated Holbrook, 11-5, and WFLL took down Silver Creek, 18-2.

The night’s first game between CLL and Holbrook was a must-win for both teams in the losers bracket. After manager Josh Clouse lamented a “slow start” against Page on Saturday night, his concerns were eased after his team jumped ahead to a 7-0 lead after two innings.

Starting pitcher Caleb Smith threw two perfect innings, striking out four batters in the process. He was relieved by Steele Robinson, who maintained a no-hitter late into the fourth, despite conceding a third-inning run. CLL tagged on a run of its own to bring its lead to 8-1.

Clouse said after the game that he was pleased with his team’s performance on the mound throughout the game.

“They know they can throw strikes,” he said. “They don’t have to strike people out to get outs. They throw the ball where they need to throw it to get the balls in play that we can play and make outs with.”

After a scoreless fourth inning, Holbrook made things interesting in the fifth, loading the bases for batter Brandon Craig with just one out recorded. He hit an RBI single, which was followed by a two-RBI double from Smith. After the next batter walked, CLL pitcher Rusconi faced a bind. Holbrook had cut the CLL lead to four, and the bases were loaded with one out. Rusconi pitched his team out of the jam with two straight strikeouts to prevent further damage and CLL escaped the inning with an 8-4 lead.

CLL extended the lead to 11-5 in the bottom of the fifth behind an RBI single from third baseman Ruiz and a two-RBI triple from Smith. Ruiz finished the night 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Smith, to complement his two perfect innings to open the game, also went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Shortstop Austin Clouse went 3 for 3 for CLL with an RBI and a stolen base to go along with his two singles and a double.

CLL had a number of impressive defensive plays throughout the night, including high-difficulty plays to prevent runners from reaching first base. Clouse stressed defense as a key area where his team has improved throughout the tournament.

“We lost to West Flagstaff on that first night because we had three errors, two of them back to back at inopportune times,” the skipper said. “We knew how to get better on the defensive side. We learned from that first game and we’ve had a lot of games since to correct it.”

In the nightcap Wednesday, WFLL's brisk start against Silver Creek quickly eliminated any chance at drama.

WFLL's entire lineup saw the plate in the first inning -- which produced four singles, a double and a triple, as well as seven stolen bases and ultimately seven runs scored. Starting pitcher Brisson Burcar then put together a scoreless bottom half of the inning on the mound to lead 7-0.

The four pitchers WFLL used Wednesday each got their own inning, and between the four of them they threw eight strikeouts and gave up three total hits, including a two-run home run from Silver Creek’s Ziggy Ulberg in the third that prevented the shutout.

The top of WFLL's lineup had an impressive outing, with Adrian Crockett, Burcar and Aven Adams showing dominance. WFLL scored four runs in each of the second and third innings, and a 15-0 lead midway through the third inning. Three runs in the fourth gave the host an 18-2 lead that became the final score via mercy rule.

Despite his team’s offensive explosion, after the game WFLL manager Shane Burcar made a note to highlight his team’s prowess in the field.

“I thought our defense was outstanding again,” Burcar said. “The unique thing about this is we’ve played four games now and we have not given up an unearned run, so that tells you about our pitching and our defense.”

With the win, WFLL remained undefeated in the tournament and was set for the district championship game.

“We’ve played sports long enough to know that anything can happen,” Shane Burcar said. “Everybody can beat you one time, let alone two times. That’s something that we’ve been preaching to the guys, and I think no matter who we play Friday, we’ll be ready to play.”

-- Alex Wakefield, special to the Daily Sun