Little League International nixes world series and regionals, local leagues mull future

Flagstaff leagues were initially asked to postpone until May 11, nearly a month after West Flagstaff Little League and Continental Little League were scheduled to open April 18. Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League was supposed to start more than two weeks before baseball on April 1, and has since followed the recommendations to postpone.

Now, the leagues are considering whether or not to continue with the little league regular seasons.

CLL vice president Dave Merrell said Thursday it is just a waiting game. Arizona state authorities have started the process of opening up the economy but it is unclear when, or if, the city of Flagstaff or the state will relax restrictions on large gatherings. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extended the stay-home order until May 15, four days after state little leagues were asked to wait until before resuming competition.

But Merrell said he and the rest of the CLL are confident that the district will at least have a regular season for baseball.

"Our hope for both little leagues is that we get a season in," Merrell said. " ... We're confident we are going to hold an All-Star tournament."

Merrell added that the cancellation of the regional tournaments and world series could be a "blessing in disguise," in his opinion.