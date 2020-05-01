Little League International nixes world series and regionals, local leagues mull future

In the wake of Little League International's announcement Thursday to cancel the Little League World Series and coinciding regional tournaments across the United States for the first time in the organization's history, the Flagstaff leagues continue to mull their options.
Little League International left the door open for individual cities and states to decided whether or not to continue with state and city little league seasons and tournaments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"As each state and community will have different guidance for resuming organized youth sports, Little League International strongly encourages volunteers to confirm with their local and state health officials that it is safe to do so before resuming Little League activity after May 11," Little League International's Thursday statement read.
"These playing opportunities could include not only regular season activities, but opportunities for local district, and, perhaps, state all-star tournament play to provide players, especially those moving up to a new age division in 2021, a tournament experience, if possible and safe."
Another statement on Little League International's website asked leagues to contact "their state and local health authority and other municipalities," before attempting to hold any competition or organized practices.
Flagstaff leagues were initially asked to postpone until May 11, nearly a month after West Flagstaff Little League and Continental Little League were scheduled to open April 18. Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League was supposed to start more than two weeks before baseball on April 1, and has since followed the recommendations to postpone.
Now, the leagues are considering whether or not to continue with the little league regular seasons.
CLL vice president Dave Merrell said Thursday it is just a waiting game. Arizona state authorities have started the process of opening up the economy but it is unclear when, or if, the city of Flagstaff or the state will relax restrictions on large gatherings. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extended the stay-home order until May 15, four days after state little leagues were asked to wait until before resuming competition.
But Merrell said he and the rest of the CLL are confident that the district will at least have a regular season for baseball.
"Our hope for both little leagues is that we get a season in," Merrell said. " ... We're confident we are going to hold an All-Star tournament."
Merrell added that the cancellation of the regional tournaments and world series could be a "blessing in disguise," in his opinion.
He said it could allow the district more time to get in a regular season and a potential All-Star tournament now that it won't have to worry about having to finish in time for regionals -- which were slated to start in late July for softball and early August for baseball.
"In talking with our board of directors at Continental, we strongly believe a regular season is far more important than any All-Star tournament," Merrell said. "And the reason is, we can affect 300 kids with a regular season and we affect 40 kids with an All-Star tournament."
WFLL vice president Colby Huffmon had a similar sentiment as Merrell, but stressed that no decision has been made regarding the two options: to cancel or to salvage a season.
"There's been zero decision as far as the season," Huffmon said. "There are kinda two options, you delay the season or you cancel the season and the discussions have been more towards how do we delay the season."
Huffmon added that they hope to have a regular season, but are waiting for direction from other governing bodies or state authorities, and said child safety is the top priority. Much like CLL, WFLL has been waiting to see if and when the ordinance for large gatherings is altered or lifted.
The field allocation for WFLL, CLL and FGSLL is set to end in late July and has currently been removed according to Merrell, due to the ongoing closures. Merrell said he hopes the leagues can have the allocation restored by June 1, but any potential guidelines that could be in place by then are still unclear.
"It's all really still up in the air," Merrell said.
FGSLL was not able to be reached for comment as of press time.
STATEWIDE
The Arizona Little League governing body sent out a statement via its Facebook page Thursday night, adding some hope that Little League baseball and softball will be able to be played.
"Our State, Districts and Leagues are committed to resuming play for all players that want to play once guidance from state and local government and health officials deem it safe to play," the Facebook post read.
The post also stated that the Arizona State Board will meet Monday to discuss resumption of play and potential district and state tourneys. The consistent message from all governing bodies is that there is a hope to resume once it is deemed safe -- a common theme in the sports world right now.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!