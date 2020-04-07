Little Elden Trail gets a much-needed makeover

Most of the work has been completed almost a year now, but there’s still about a half-mile section that volunteer workers (among them, the fetchingly-named Trail Fairies) have yet to complete. You can spot the surveying flags shortly beyond where Little Elden intersects with the Heart Trail, which is also being realigned.

Judging by where the flags lead, this looks to be the cherry atop the ice cream. This new stretch, said to be singletrack, will curve around a hillside, punctuated with alligator junipers and other verdant foliage. Compare that to the current stretch: a sandy, flat old jeep road that Quintile says is prone to erosion and other depredations.

When it's completed — and the trail work is in limbo during the coronavirus outbreak — the trail will prove a more enjoyable experience. As Quintile said, the original Little Elden, cobbled together from other, non-outdoors paths, was not sustainable.

“We get into conversations with folks who say, ‘Well, we should be maintaining the existing trail,’” he said. “It’s not necessarily the best practice. Every year, that old trail will erode because it’s poorly aligned. You can’t fix it shy of pouring concrete or armoring with rock slats -- which isn’t conducive to equestrian use.