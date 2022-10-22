Linebacker Watts produces as Northern Arizona prepares for Idaho State

Northern Arizona football had a tough day defensively against the UC Davis Aggies a week ago in allowing 56 points, but found a hidden gem in its linebacking unit.

Demetrick Watts totaled eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass deflection against the Aggies. His addition to the defense helped the Lumberjacks at least partially slow down their opponent in the final moments.

It was, by far, the best statistical performance of his short Northern Arizona career so far.

“It felt really good. We didn’t get the win but it felt good to be out there. I was out two weeks before, and I liked being able to make some plays for my team,” Watts said.

A redshirt senior, Watts joined the team ahead of the fall 2021 season after stops at Humboldt State -- which discontinued its football program -- and Akron. He was a backup in the 2021 season, still finding his roots with the Lumberjacks. But in this year, despite missing some time with the injury, he’s established a contributing role in the linebacker rotation.

“He’s talented. We’ve been waiting for that, because he was out for a few weeks, so it was nice to get him back. But he’s very good, and we’ve been happy to see that out of him,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said of Watts’ recent run.

Ball added: “When we recruited him a couple years ago, we thought he could come in and help us right away. He’s gotten a lot more consistent with his play, and he’s going to have to play a lot for us this week. We’re excited about it.”

The Lumberjacks face the Idaho State Bengals today.

In last year’s contest, the Lumberjacks defeated the Bengals, 48-17. Watts had a tackle for loss in that game, and the overall defense was productive, forcing three turnovers.

Watts hopes he can contribute more. Moreover, he wants to see the Lumberjacks (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) finish off their final four regular-season games with victories and earn an elusive winning record.

“Honestly, I want to win out. It would mean the world if we turn this thing around, and I think we’re fully capable of it,” Watts said. “We showed that we can do some things, and I would love that.”

Lumberjacks at Bengals

Northern Arizona has the record advantage over conference foe Idaho State. But the Bengals are different than the team that the Lumberjacks blew out in Flagstaff in 2021.

Idaho State (1-6, 1-3 Big Sky) just won its first game of the season, forcing four turnovers in a 40-31 victory over Cal Poly. It was new coach Charlie Ragle’s first win as head of the program.

Ball said the road game will be difficult against a team with some recent success.

"They have some confidence going into our game," Ball said. "They got their first win under Coach Ragle, so they’ve got some momentum going into this week. We’ve got to get our guys ready to play, because it is going to be tough."

Northern Arizona, meanwhile, has not forced the turnovers it desires in the past few games. The Lumberjacks didn’t force any takeaways against the Aggies, and actually threw a costly interception in the end zone early in the game.

Still, despite some struggles and some losses piling up, Ball said the team is still in positive spirits.

“They’re angry and frustrated just like we are, and everybody else is. I never would have expected us to be in this situation, with as good of an offseason as we had,” he said. “We’re all taken aback by it, and we’re all trying to figure out what the problem is. They’re ready to get back and play.”

Helpful Hendrix

The Lumberjacks have put together their two best scoring performances of the season in their past two games. Part of the 31- and 27-point outings have come from the recent play of receiver Hendrix Johnson.

An All-Big Sky receiver, Johnson found the end zone against the Aggies. He has totaled 150 yards and two scores in the past two contests.

Johnson is encouraged by the offense, but also his individual production.

“It feels good. I didn’t really do much the first half of the season. To be able to get the ball a little bit more and help the offense in any way I can is always a great feeling,” he said.

Ball added that he expects Johnson will keep improving his statistics in the final games of the year.

“He’s playing really well. That’s every single day, though. I really can’t think of any time he’s come out here and not gotten better or made an impact somehow. Just a great kid,” Ball said.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Bengals is set for today at noon in Pocatello, Idaho.