Life after Cookus: Keondre Wudtee set to start new QB era for NAU football

Replacing one of the best ever to play quarterback for the Lumberjacks has been on the minds of Northern Arizona football fans for over a year and a half now. So, in comes the guy to take over for Case Cookus -- aka Northern Arizona’s all-time leading passer.
Second-year Lumberjack Keondre Wudtee, who transferred from Oklahoma State in the summer of 2019, is set to make his first career college start against Southern Utah on Saturday in the Walkup Skydome.
Wudtee spent his first two seasons of college ball at Oklahoma State, a school that runs an advanced and complicated spread offense. He attempted just 15 passes in his two seasons and appeared in just four games for the Cowboys.
So, considering his lack of playing time at in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Northern Arizona was the answer not long after he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
"I liked from the start that the coaches said, 'We aren't going to promise you nothing. You're going to have to work for whatever you have,'" Wudtee said during a Monday Zoom interview.
Cookus had a career full of injuries that included two separate times he broke the same collarbone, both injuries sidelining him and leaving Northern Arizona with backups. So the team isn’t a stranger to running with a new QB, and neither is offensive coordinator Aaron Pflugrad.
Wudtee and Cookus are completely different players despite similar builds. Cookus is the prototypical pocket passer. He is tall but not overly nimble, but was accurate with his 62% career completion percentage, and he threw 105 career touchdowns to just 21 interceptions.
At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Wudtee’s build is similar to Cookus, but that is about where the comparisons end on paper. Wudtee can run and opens up more options for Pflugrad to roll with offensively.
Wudtee isn’t a burner when he takes off and runs, but Pflugrad described him as a smart, precise runner who knows how to pick his spots, kind of like a power forward in basketball who takes their time and uses their strength.
As for his arm, Wudtee said he recently reworked his throwing mechanics and his coaches have seen the results in closed practices. Pflugrad praised Wudtee's deep ball, which was a big part of Northern Arizona's spread offense in recent years.
A big reason Wudtee was given the starting job was the work he did to retool his throwing in the first place. Both Pflugrad and head coach Chris Ball called Wudtee one of the smartest football players they have been around, with Wudtee's decision-making and football IQ being another reason he earned the starting gig.
"He won the job throughout camp with his decision-making, ability to own the football, and making big plays with his arm and his feet," Pflugrad said Monday during a Zoom interview. "We are real excited about our offense going forward and the different spin with Keondre Wudtee back there."
New-look offense?
In his college football career Wudtee has played in six games -- four with Oklahoma State and two with the Lumberjacks. Simply put, there are not a ton of numbers to go off, and with practices closed due to the pandemic it is hard to tell how the offense has accommodated his skill set.
Saturday against Southern Utah will be the first chance to see what the offense looks like with Wudtee at QB.
Ball, Plflugrad and Wudtee all said the offense will look different than the pass-happy offense it has been.
Ball has wanted to bolster the run game since he was hired in 2018. That spot is full of bruisers now, plus some guys who can work in the passing game as speedsters.
Wudtee said the team could either throw it 40 times or run it 40 times depending on the matchup.
But where the offense could get fun is how Wudtee will work with the team's loaded wide receiver group. With Brandon Porter, Stacy Chukwumezie and Hendrix Johnson acting as the big three, the position is talented as all three went for 800-plus yards in 2019. Throw in tight end Matt Kempton, who missed most of 2019 due to injury, and the offense can’t totally abandon the pass.
And, according to Pflugrad, it definitely won’t.
"Any great offense is balanced and we are really trying to achieve that this year," Pflugrad said. "Last year ... running back-wise, tight end-wise, we kinda ran out of guys and didn't have any depth there. Then at quarterback (we had) a guy that didn't have the ability to run with his feet. ... We are not limited in those three categories this year. But with that being said, we still got some big-time playmakers at wide receiver and Keondre is the guy who can get them the football."
The closest thing at Northern Arizona that could give a hint as to what the offense could look like is when Daniel Bridge-Gadd made five starts in 2018 following Cookus’ broken collarbone. Bridge-Gadd went for 1,324 passing yards with nine touchdowns to six interceptions, and he ran for 76 yards and one score.
Northern Arizona ran run-pass options at a higher clip then with Cookus, considering Bridge-Gadd -- like Wudtee -- was comfortable running it. With athletes like Porter, who also saw time at QB in 2018, the offense in the 2021 spring slate could be creative and have more variety than the past few seasons.
Saturday's kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.
