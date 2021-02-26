Life after Cookus: Keondre Wudtee set to start new QB era for NAU football

Wudtee and Cookus are completely different players despite similar builds. Cookus is the prototypical pocket passer. He is tall but not overly nimble, but was accurate with his 62% career completion percentage, and he threw 105 career touchdowns to just 21 interceptions.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Wudtee’s build is similar to Cookus, but that is about where the comparisons end on paper. Wudtee can run and opens up more options for Pflugrad to roll with offensively.

Wudtee isn’t a burner when he takes off and runs, but Pflugrad described him as a smart, precise runner who knows how to pick his spots, kind of like a power forward in basketball who takes their time and uses their strength.

As for his arm, Wudtee said he recently reworked his throwing mechanics and his coaches have seen the results in closed practices. Pflugrad praised Wudtee's deep ball, which was a big part of Northern Arizona's spread offense in recent years.

A big reason Wudtee was given the starting job was the work he did to retool his throwing in the first place. Both Pflugrad and head coach Chris Ball called Wudtee one of the smartest football players they have been around, with Wudtee's decision-making and football IQ being another reason he earned the starting gig.