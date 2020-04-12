Lianna Albert shines in the biggest moments of FHS girls soccer's 4A title run, earns athlete of the year honor

Eagles head coach Holly Jones said it seemed like after each close call in the playoffs, Albert gained more and more confidence, leaving no doubt that the team could rely on her when needed most.

"I think the confidence that she gained so quickly, being a younger player, was definitely more the surprise because she was definitely playing like a senior or a player who was in their final year," Jones said. "I think just the overall confidence and willingness to have a 'I can do this and will do this' mentality."

The run toward the title was a team effort, both Jones and Albert said. But Albert's ability to keep the Eagles alive in each tight finish was key for the team's title aspirations.

"That's definitely one of those things were, we as a team were gaining that confidence," Jones said. "We had more experience and just kinda, each player along with her, each game the previous experience was definitely helping."

According to her stats page on MaxPreps, Albert had 69 saves against 63 shots on goal in 12 matches for the Eagles. Albert allowed just 13 goals in the 12 cintests, including six shutouts -- counting the 0-0 regulation mark of the state title game.