Lianna Albert shines in the biggest moments of FHS girls soccer's 4A title run, earns athlete of the year honor

Four straight post-regulation wins capped off a 4A Conference state title season for the Flagstaff girls soccer team, and there was one player that played a pivotal role in it all.
On the biggest stage of the 4A finals and after more than 110 minutes of game-time in a no-score contest, Eagles goalkeeper Lianna Albert came up with the shining moments against Catalina Foothills. Albert made two straight diving saves under the lights at Williams Field High School in Gilbert to help seal the state title in late February, finishing off a dominant run of matches for the sophomore keeper.
Flagstaff played zero post-regulation matches in the regular season, only to go through a gauntlet of four overtime or penalty kick decided matches in the 4A state playoffs.
A team full of young talent, headed by a young keeper, made an improbable run to the title off the heals of a strong defense -- spearheaded by Albert.
"Towards the finale of the tournament, after every game I just felt more and more confident," Albert said. "I think, just through all the games and everything, it just all came together that last game."
For her key moments on the biggest stage in the state playoffs and propelling the Eagles to heights not seen in some time, Albert is the 2020 Arizona Daily Sun girls soccer athlete of the year.
Eagles head coach Holly Jones said it seemed like after each close call in the playoffs, Albert gained more and more confidence, leaving no doubt that the team could rely on her when needed most.
"I think the confidence that she gained so quickly, being a younger player, was definitely more the surprise because she was definitely playing like a senior or a player who was in their final year," Jones said. "I think just the overall confidence and willingness to have a 'I can do this and will do this' mentality."
The run toward the title was a team effort, both Jones and Albert said. But Albert's ability to keep the Eagles alive in each tight finish was key for the team's title aspirations.
"That's definitely one of those things were, we as a team were gaining that confidence," Jones said. "We had more experience and just kinda, each player along with her, each game the previous experience was definitely helping."
According to her stats page on MaxPreps, Albert had 69 saves against 63 shots on goal in 12 matches for the Eagles. Albert allowed just 13 goals in the 12 cintests, including six shutouts -- counting the 0-0 regulation mark of the state title game.
Jones said the talent for the young keeper is already there, now Albert simply needs more reps to continue to build her case as one of the best goalkeepers in the 4A.
"For goalkeepers I think it is about the repetition and staying up on your game, the agility part," Jones said. "So, as she continues to play more and more she will continue improving and the repetition of knowing different situations and the tactical awareness will get better."
Albert, along with 14 other members from a young Eagles team that had a power-points record of 10-2 and 5-1 in the Grand Canyon Region, are expected to return and help lead a team with more title aspirations into next year.
Flagstaff graduated just four seniors, leaving the team with some high expectations as the defending champs next winter.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
