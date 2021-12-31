Led by Radford, Orndoff, short-handed Lumberjacks win at Idaho Vandals, 76-63

The Northern Arizona women’s basketball team had just seven active players Thursday night due to COVID-19 protocols, but gutted out a 76-63 road win over the Idaho Vandals to notch the first away win of the season and stay undefeated in Big Sky play.

The Lumberjacks (6-5, 3-0 Big Sky) were on an extended break after their scheduled game against UC San Diego on Dec. 21 was canceled, and knew a road win in a conference battle would be a challenge. But coach Loree Payne said she was excited by the team’s effort and execution.

"They played their hearts out tonight; I am just so proud of them," Payne said. "I think it was one of the best defensive efforts we have had. We took care of the ball and we had some big time players step up. It's just overall a huge win, probably the biggest win we have had in my career."

All seven available players saw minutes in the first half, and all seven scored for the Lumberjacks within the first 12 minutes of play. Northern Arizona ran out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter, with six of the seven scoring at least two points in the period.

The lead came, mostly, due to excellent defense by the Lumberjacks. The Vandals turned the ball over 10 times in the first quarter and shot just 28.6% from the floor.

The defensive effort was particularly impressive, as the Vandals boasted forward Beyonce Bea, one of the top players in the Big Sky, and the Lumberjacks were without Khiarica Rasheed, Sierra Mich’l and Fatoumata Jaiteh, who normally play all the minutes at center. Nina Radford and Lauren Orndoff started at the two forward spots, with others rotating in for stretches.

“We ended up playing a 'switch everything' defense, because we pretty much had five guards on the floor,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks used the turnovers to score easy baskets in transition, while also rebounding efficiently.

They continued to play well, even with already tired legs, for the rest of the half and led 34-23 at the break. Bea was held scoreless through two quarters.

Idaho fought back in the second half, though, playing more efficient offense. The Vandals started taking the ball inside, utilizing their size advantage a bit more, and cut back on turnovers. They crept back into the game, and a 22-12 run in the third period closed Northern Arizona’s gap to just one point. However, Radford hit a 3-pointer -- she hit three on the night, scoring 21 points -- and the Lumberjacks led 49-45 at the end of the quarter, showing an offensive effort Payne was not expecting from a limited roster.

“We have scorers. We have kids who are so bought into our style of play, that it was hard for them to dial it back even though they were dead tired,” Payne said.

Northern Arizona, seeing the finish line, continued to increase the lead in the fourth quarter. Bea ended up with 16 points, all coming in the second half, but the Lumberjacks, led by Orndoff’s game-high 22 and Olivia Moran’s season-high 16, simply outpaced the Vandals.

“We got tougher tonight. For them, they stayed poised the entire game,” Payne said.

With Saturday’s game canceled, the Lumberjacks will wait more than a week before their next game. They will host Southern Utah, the only other undefeated team in Big Sky play, on Jan. 8 in the Walkup Skydome. The Big Sky has not stated whether the Eastern Washington game will be rescheduled in the future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0