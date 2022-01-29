Late PSU surge downs Northern Arizona men's basketball at home

The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team could not get an edge on Portland State’s offense throughout Saturday’s game. The resulting 97-76 win in the Walkup Skydome for the Vikings was their highest scoring output of the season against a Division I opponent.

The Vikings hit 56% of their shots and 52% of their 3-pointers, consistently scoring from all over the floor to run away with the road victory. Forward Khalid Thomas tied his career-high scoring effort with 25 points in 29 minutes, and guard Ian Burke tacked on another 21 points.

Jalen Cone scored a team-high 19 for Northern Arizona, but the 76 points scored for the Lumberjacks were not enough to keep up with Portland State’s efficient effort.

“When teams are shooting like that it’s hard to win games,” Cone said.

“Obviously it’s a very disappointing day when we get beat like we just did. I thought we were chasing all day long,” coach Shane Burcar added. “We got down early, turned the ball over, and any time you turn the ball over 19 times and shoot the way we shot the ball, when you’re not guarding anybody it’s fool’s gold on the offensive end.”

The Lumberjacks got a solid game from guard Jay Green, who scored a season-high 10 points off the bench, also tacking on three rebounds. Green was crucial to the Lumberjacks’ run late in the first half, in which they took a slight lead after trailing the majority of the contest.

Cone, with 10:26 remaining in the first half, picked up his third personal foul. Facing foul trouble, he had to ride the bench for an extended period. Green led a short comeback, hitting a few key shots and passing to teammates on the perimeter for open 3s.

“My role is to come in and back up J.C. So I was just trying to match his aggressiveness and playmaking, especially when he gets a couple early fouls like that. I felt like I had to step up and handle business while he was in foul trouble,” Green said.

“Jay Green is one of our captains and he’s a great role model for anybody who’s in college athletics,” Burcar added, “before you knew it Jay kept chipping away and we had a two-point lead at one point. And I thought Jay did an outstanding job of holding the fort down. And that’s the type of character that young man has.”

But, even with Green’s effort, Northern Arizona was still down after 20 minutes. Despite shooting 65% from the field and 55% from 3, compared to 54% and 50% from 3 from the Vikings, the Lumberjacks trailed 52-46 at halftime.

Portland State’s press defense caused turnovers, leading to easy baskets on the other end. The Vikings attempted 11 more shots in the first half, and out-scored the Lumberjacks 18-9 in points off of turnovers.

“I think the press came out and shocked us a little bit, and we didn’t do a good job handling it,” Green said.

After halftime, the Vikings went on a 12-3 run to blow open the game with a double-digit lead. The Vikings continued to score in the second half, while Northern Arizona’s offensive production fell back to a more average rate.

With about 12 minutes remaining, the Lumberjacks managed to cut the lead to 68-61 on a 3 by Cone. It was as close as Northern Arizona would get to mounting a comeback, though.

The Vikings closed the game out on an 18-6 run.

“We’ve got to throw this one away, learn from it,” Burcar said.

Northern Arizona (7-12, 3-5 Big Sky) will have a quick turnaround, playing a road game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0