Late offensive struggles halt Coconino in 4A play-in

The No. 19 Coconino girls basketball team could not produce enough offense to keep up with No. 14 Greenway Friday night, falling 58-38 in the 4A Conference play-in round at Greenway High School.

Coconino finished the season with a record of 10-8 (8-4 Grand Canyon) in coach Cassie Schrader’s second year. The Panthers stuck with the Demons early, but a late scoring drought cost them a chance to come back in the second half. The Demons forced the Panthers into several mistakes offensively, and were able to capitalize on them.

The Panthers still had several open shots, but just were unable to knock enough of them down.

"Aside from a lid being over the basket today, I think we just made a few too many mental mistakes with the ball and turnovers, sort of panicking because that defense was tough," Coconino coach Cassie Schrader said.

Coconino played solid team defense, causing steals and other mistakes by the Demons like they have all season. But, Greenway junior center Kiley Sours-Miller, who is over six feet tall, dominated the paint when the Demons could get into their offensive sets. She finished the game with 16 points, all coming inside, and had several assists as well. With two or three players thrown at her deep in the post, she could make passes to the outside to shooters.

Sours-Miller was effective on the defensive end too. She recorded a few blocks and steals. Often, the Demons would leak a player out of the formation following the center’s defensive plays. Outlet passes made for easy transition baskets for Greenway to extend the lead. But maybe her most important impact came in rebounds on both ends.

"I wanted them to make her job harder. Unfortunately we missed too many box-outs, not even just with her, but we maybe focused too much on her rather than just team rebounding," Schrader said.

Coconino was led offensively by senior Wynter Huskie. She scored 13 of her 15 total points in the first quarter, and was a major reason the Panthers were able to hang around early. Coconino trailed just 16-15 after a quarter and were down just four points late in the second quarter before the Demons went on a 5-0 run and led 31-22 at halftime.

Huskie went down to an apparent injury in the first few seconds of the third quarter, following an offensive possession for the Panthers. She missed about four minutes of play, in which Coconino scored just one point, on a free throw by junior Lorelei Tessmer. She returned midway through the quarter, but Greenway had already developed a double-digit lead that they would hold on to.

Huskie, though hobbled a bit by the apparent injury, played the remainder of the game, even through sore ribs that she was taken to the hospital for following the final whistle. No updates were available on her status as of reporting. The captain and top scorer for the Panthers -- averaging 13.1 points per game heading into the contest -- provided the type of effort that Schrader has become accustomed to, even in a losing effort.

"She's a teammate that everybody loves to have. She really dug deep for her teammates because she knew very well that this could be her last game and the last game for the other seniors. So everybody wants that teammate who battles through everything for them, and that's what she did tonight," Schrader said.

Sophomore Kaelin Lee scored 11 points, including eight in the second half, for the Panthers, and Tessmer had five. The pair, along with a few more young contributors such as sophomore Aubrae Laughter and others, proved their capabilities in the game and throughout the season.

The Panthers will celebrate the seniors first, but will start preparing for next season when the time is right with their returning players.

"I want the kids to enjoy life without basketball for a bit. But for me it doesn't stop. I am already thinking about getting in the weight room in a few weeks, getting some of the younger girls in some tournaments and stuff like that because I have to replace seven seniors and we're going to build again," Schrader said.

