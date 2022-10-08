Late kick, offensive explosion boost NAU football in home win over Cal Poly

Northern Arizona’s passing game was spectacular, and kicker Collin Robbins made a late field goal to push the Lumberjacks to a 31-29 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs at the Walkup Skydome Saturday.

The Lumberjacks (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky) snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory and earned their first conference win. Northern Arizona accumulated 469 total yards, with quarterback RJ Martinez throwing for 358 and three touchdowns -- each going to a different receiver.

Even still, it took a late score and some clutch defense to earn the win.

Down 29-28 with 4:18 remaining, Northern Arizona moved the ball into Mustangs territory. With 1:27 left to play, kicker Collin Robbins hit a 40-yard field goal to give the Lumberjacks their final points.

Robbins said he felt the moment coming from the time the Lumberjacks got the ball in the final moments. He also said it was “easily” the most important moment so far of his Lumberjacks career.

“It was just amazing to do it at home, and I kind of knew down to the wire it would come to that. I knew, once they got in field goal range, I knew they were going to make that field goal. But I trusted RJ and I knew the offense would come back down and we were going to get that opportunity. So I just told my holder and snapper to be ready for a game winner, and I trusted them,” Robbins said.

Robbins’s kick went through the uprights and he ran to the sideline celebrating.

“I kind of got hit so I wasn’t really able to see the kick go in, but I knew right away. I knew it was in,” he said.

The result still wasn’t certain, though. Cal Poly quarterback Spencer Brasch threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns. He even moved the ball past midfield and close to a spot in which the Mustangs could attempt a game-winning field goal themselves.

However, on their own 39-yard line, the Lumberjacks forced four straight incompletions -- including one on fourth down -- to get the ball back and kneel down in the final seconds.

NAU football forces the incompletion. Lumberjacks will be able to kneel out the clock for a 31-29 win

“We played some bracket coverage, where you play outside leverage on the No. 2 receiver. And that sort of confused them, so it worked,” coach Chris Ball said.

He was proud of the way his defense stepped up, despite a tough game for more than 58 minutes.

“I’m very pleased with the way we played. They do a great job offensively and they moved the ball on us most of the game, and to come up with that stop says a lot about our kids and the culture,” Ball said.

The game was Northern Arizona’s best offensive output of 2022. The Lumberjacks scored a season-high 31 points and got several players involved in a balanced offensive attack. Receivers Draycen Hall, Hendrix Johnson and Jamal Glaspie all had touchdown receptions.

Hall finished with a total of 130 yards from scrimmage, including 75 on the ground as the team-leading rusher.

Draycen Hall doing Draycen Hall things - Great catch and run by the @HIGLEYFOOTBALL Alum as he speeds down the sideline for an NAU TD

Martinez was proud of the way his offense succeeded in several ways. There was solid blocking on short passes, allowing even the potentially short-gaining plays to go for extra yards.

“My job’s to distribute the ball to those playmakers and we did it at a high level today,” Martinez said.

And most importantly, the Lumberjacks capitalized and scored a majority of the times that they had the ball in Mustangs territory.

“For us it was really about finishing our drives and coming away with points when we get in the red zone,” Martinez said.

The Lumberjacks broke a four-game home losing streak dating back to the 2021 season. Ball hopes Saturday’s win helps gain some momentum for the second half of the year. The Lumberjacks will visit UC Davis next Saturday.

“Any time you can win -- it doesn’t matter who you beat -- it makes a big difference in your confidence and this is a big win. We needed this one to get us back on track,” Ball said. “We’ve got good players, and this is going to keep us going in the right direction.”