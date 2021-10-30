Late interception seals victory for Lumberjacks over Idaho

Northern Arizona moved the ball in the two-minute drill on its last drive, taking it inside the host's red zone. The Lumberjacks kicked a field goal as time expired to cut the lead to 21-17 at halftime.

The Lumberjacks offense stalled when it got the ball in the third quarter, though. Northern Arizona fell short on third down. But, rather than punt, the Lumberjacks pulled their first fake of the season. Linebacker Harrison Beemiller took the ball, juked a defender and ran 50 yards for a touchdown to take a 24-21 lead. From there, the Lumberjacks would never trail.

“It’s something we have in every week,” Ball said of the play. “We’ve been trying to call it, and if it’s not there Harrison has the option to check out of it. The two last times we called it but checked out of it, and today it worked for us.”

Northern Arizona forced a turnover on downs on Idaho’s ensuing possession, and scored again on a touchdown reception by Owen. They took a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

However, Idaho clawed its way back into the game in the fourth quarter. The Vandals moved the ball down the field, thanks in part to two consecutive 15-yard defensive penalties by the Lumberjacks, and scored on a touchdown pass to receiver Terez Traynor.