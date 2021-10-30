Late interception seals victory for Lumberjacks over Idaho

It took a late touchdown and an interception in its own red zone with just a minute left in the game, but Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky) kept its playoff hopes alive Saturday with a 38-31 win over the Idaho Vandals Saturday in Moscow, Idaho.
The teams changed leads and momentum throughout the contest, but ultimately the Lumberjacks came up with the right plays in key moments to claim the victory.
"If we didn’t win this one we weren’t going to get in. We still need to win the next ones, but this was big for us,” Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said.
After its worst offensive showing of the season a week ago in a 44-0 loss to Sacramento State, Northern Arizona scored 38 points against the Vandals behind solid performances in both its running and passing attack.
Running back Kevin Daniels rushed 27 times for 177 yards and quarterback RJ Martinez threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns to three separate receivers. Coleman Owen was the top-producing target, finishing with seven catches for 139 yards and a score.
"I thought they did a good job of taking care of the ball. And they did a good job running. I think we rushed for 230 yards today, and there were big performances from Kevin and Coleman Owen and RJ, and we got a good push from the line,” Ball said.
The Lumberjacks defense also made several impactful plays. They gave up 31 points, including 21 in the first half and a 10-point run
But the defensive backs, a unit hindered by injuries throughout the season, intercepted three Idaho passes. None was more important than Morgan Vest’s pick with 1:04 left in the game to seal the win.
“Any time you can stop the drive or get the ball back on our side of the field, it’s huge," Ball said.
Northern Arizona took a lead in the first quarter. The Lumberjacks and Vandals traded stops and punts on the first two drives, but in their second drive of the day, the Vandals scored a touchdown on a short run by fullback Logan Kendall.
The Lumberjacks responded with a quick, efficient offensive series. Martinez hit receiver Hendrix Johnson for a touchdown, capping a 75-yard scoring drive that took just three plays.
Freshman Devontae Ingram intercepted a Vandals pass on the ensuing drive. The Lumberjacks capitalized with a touchdown pass to tight end Matthew Kempton to lead 14-7 at the end of the opening quarter.
Idaho took the advantage in the second quarter. The Vandals’ Kendall scored on another short run to tie the game, and a strip fumble caused by Charles Akanno was returned for a touchdown to take a 21-14 lead.
Northern Arizona moved the ball in the two-minute drill on its last drive, taking it inside the host's red zone. The Lumberjacks kicked a field goal as time expired to cut the lead to 21-17 at halftime.
The Lumberjacks offense stalled when it got the ball in the third quarter, though. Northern Arizona fell short on third down. But, rather than punt, the Lumberjacks pulled their first fake of the season. Linebacker Harrison Beemiller took the ball, juked a defender and ran 50 yards for a touchdown to take a 24-21 lead. From there, the Lumberjacks would never trail.
“It’s something we have in every week,” Ball said of the play. “We’ve been trying to call it, and if it’s not there Harrison has the option to check out of it. The two last times we called it but checked out of it, and today it worked for us.”
Northern Arizona forced a turnover on downs on Idaho’s ensuing possession, and scored again on a touchdown reception by Owen. They took a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
However, Idaho clawed its way back into the game in the fourth quarter. The Vandals moved the ball down the field, thanks in part to two consecutive 15-yard defensive penalties by the Lumberjacks, and scored on a touchdown pass to receiver Terez Traynor.
Their next time with the ball, Idaho kicked a short field goal to tie the game at 31-31 with 6:46 left to play.
Northern Arizona responded with a four-play, 75-yard drive. Daniels ran for 53 combined yards on two plays, Owen made a one-handed catch at Idaho’s 1-yard line, and Martinez kept the ball for a short touchdown to take a lead.
The Lumberjacks played solid defense from there, and forced a punt that allowed them to tick a few minutes off the clock. Set to punt it away and force the Vandals to drive nearly the entire field, Northern Arizona gave them the ball in Lumberjack territory due to a bad snap with 1:30 remaining.
However, rather than give up a tying touchdown, Vest intercepted his second pass of the game, and allowed the Lumberjacks to kneel and wind off the last seconds of the contest with a victory.
"The defense went out and did a great job of holding them. We had the mishap on the punt, with the missed snap. But they held it together,” Ball said.
Following their two-game road trip, the Lumberjacks will play their final two home games of the 2021 regular season in the next two weeks. Their next opponent will be UC Davis (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky) next Saturday at the Walkup Skydome.