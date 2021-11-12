Late Cougars run downs NAU 62-54, in women's basketball opener

“Both of them haven’t played in over a year, and you saw it a little early with the jitters, but I feel like both of them are going to be such incredible impact players for us on the court. Them coming back gives us a ton of depth and a ton of options,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks played solid defense to keep themselves in the game. Washington State missed its first 10 three-point attempts, while Northern Arizona was efficient driving the paint. The Cougars led just 32-27 at halftime.

Northern Arizona kept up the pressure and continued to attack the basket. With 2:03 left in the third quarter, Radford hit a pair of free throws to tie the score for the first time at 39-39.

From there, though, the Cougars went on a 9-2 run to lead 48-41 at the end of the period, taking control they would never give up again.

Washington State, led by guard Charlisse Leger-Walker’s game-high 22 points, hit 45 percent of their second-half three-pointers and collected several offensive rebounds -- finishing with 21 on the night -- to increase the lead to double-digits for the first time in the contest. Northern Arizona hit a couple late shots to trim the lead down to just eight, but was close enough to scare the Cougars.