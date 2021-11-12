Late Cougars run downs NAU 62-54, in women's basketball opener

A second-half run by Washington State spoiled Northern Arizona’s season opener, as the Cougars defeated the Lumberjacks 62-54 Friday in Pullman, Washington.
Northern Arizona turned the ball over 22 times, including 14 in the first half, and were out-rebounded by the Cougars’ paint players, leading to Washington State’s victory.
“Our whole game goal was to be under 14 turnovers, so to see that number at half was a little bit daunting. I think for us, it’s a big piece for us to get those extra possessions, because if you cut the turnovers in half, cut the o-boards in half, that’s 20 extra possessions for us, and we’re pretty efficient when we get those extra possessions,” Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said.
Northern Arizona was seemingly out of sorts offensively to start -- leading to 14 turnovers -- due in part to the defense of Washington State center Bella Murakatete. Murakatete established her presence in the paint early. She made it difficult for the Lumberjacks to drive into the paint, and had five blocks in the first half.
She also scored 11 points and had seven rebounds after two quarters
But Guard Lauren Orndoff scored a pair of buckets in the first quarter, while guard Nina Radford added five. She finished with a team-high 14 points in the game. The pair both returned to the court after missing time last season, and scored nine of the 17 Lumberjacks points in the first quarter.
“Both of them haven’t played in over a year, and you saw it a little early with the jitters, but I feel like both of them are going to be such incredible impact players for us on the court. Them coming back gives us a ton of depth and a ton of options,” Payne said.
The Lumberjacks played solid defense to keep themselves in the game. Washington State missed its first 10 three-point attempts, while Northern Arizona was efficient driving the paint. The Cougars led just 32-27 at halftime.
Northern Arizona kept up the pressure and continued to attack the basket. With 2:03 left in the third quarter, Radford hit a pair of free throws to tie the score for the first time at 39-39.
From there, though, the Cougars went on a 9-2 run to lead 48-41 at the end of the period, taking control they would never give up again.
Washington State, led by guard Charlisse Leger-Walker’s game-high 22 points, hit 45 percent of their second-half three-pointers and collected several offensive rebounds -- finishing with 21 on the night -- to increase the lead to double-digits for the first time in the contest. Northern Arizona hit a couple late shots to trim the lead down to just eight, but was close enough to scare the Cougars.
“I feel like we got cold a little bit. They hit a couple big shots and I think the momentum just kind of shifted. But I felt like we fought back, just ran out of time,” Payne said.
There were some positives to take away from the game for the Lumberjacks, though. Northern Arizona kept it close for most of the game, showing they could hang with high-caliber opponents like those in the Pac-12, and into Big Sky play down the line.
The Lumberjacks were also encouraged by the play of the bench. Northern Arizona’s second unit also outscored Washington State’s reserves 26-3.
“For us to go that deep and to have a lot of different options for lineups for us is going to be a huge advantage,” Payne said. “Having those options is a huge piece.”
Northern Arizona (0-1) will play its second consecutive road game Sunday, taking on the Washington Huskies in Seattle.