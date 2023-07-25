The Northern Arizona football team was picked to finish eighth in the Big Sky Conference this season by the media and ninth by the teams' coaches in the preseason polls.

Lumberjacks defensive lineman Eloi Kwete was named to the preseason conference defensive team.

A 2022 All-Big Sky Second Team selection, Kwete played in and started all 11 games on the line last season.

He ranked sixth on the team with 50 total tackles, 19 of which were solo. At the end of the year, he ranked second in the conference with seven sacks and fourth with 11 tackles for loss. Kwete had a standout game in a win over Idaho State on Oct. 22, 2022, coming away with a career-high 10 tackles and two sacks.

In four seasons with the Lumberjacks, he's played in 33 games and has 133 total tackles, including 59 solo. Kwete has racked up 28 tackles for loss, resulting in 130 yards. He also has 15 career sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In the coaches' preseason poll, Northern Arizona had 44 total points. They were just edged by Portland State, which was ranked eighth with 45 points, but finished ahead of Northern Colorado, Cal Poly and Idaho State.

The media voted Northern Arizona to finish eighth with 178 total points, ahead of Portland State, Northern Colorado, Cal Poly and Idaho State.

Montana State was picked to finish first in both polls.

Northern Arizona officially opens fall camp on Aug. 2, exactly a month ahead of the season opener at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.