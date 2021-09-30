Kwete brothers have formed a football brotherhood for Lumberjacks

When the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks defense stops an opponent behind the line of scrimmage or rushing the passer, many times it is one of the Kwete brothers making the play, or crucial in causing it. By their size and style of play, it just is not always easy to tell which one it was on a particular snap.
Twin brothers Eloi and Cosmas Kwete are both third-year players and regular starters on the Lumberjacks defensive line. Richard Kwete, their younger brother, is a freshman and could be playing Saturdays soon if he keeps developing.
The trio cherishes every moment they are on the field in the same uniform.
“That’s the greatest thing, being able to play college football together. It doesn’t happen much, so it’s a blessing,” Eloi said.
Each of the Kwete brothers are listed as standing 6-foot-3, with solid builds and athleticism that is used to blow through opposing offensive linemen.
Cosmas and Eloi are roommates, and Richard comes over frequently. They watch film together, talk about assignments on the field and simply enjoy spending time as a family. Having a familial base from his first day on campus made the transition smooth for Richard as he shifted to his new life in Flagstaff this summer.
“I never feel homesick. I have my older brothers there. I can go to their place and hang out and all that -- which has made it easy for me,” Richard said.
That camaraderie extends to the field. Often in games, Eloi and Cosmas talk in their native language, Swahili, to communicate gaps and maneuver around blockers. Teammates, at times, have asked them to teach them a couple words, although Eloi admitted it was a difficult language to learn. That difficulty allows the brothers, who virtually never worry about the opponent knowing what they are saying, to speak plainly and in simple terms.
They also each communicate to push each other in their skill development.
“Against Northern Colorado, me and Cosmas made a sack, and we were talking about what happened. We always talk about how to get each other better. It’s a competitive edge within us, but more it’s the love and we are each other’s biggest fans. And I have to push him, too, so I have to do the best at my craft so he does the same,” Eloi said.
A younger brother with less college playing experience, Richard still gets in on the fun. He graduated from Phoenix Sunnyslope High School in 2021 and said it was an easy decision to come play with his brothers.
Now that they are finally in practice together regularly, he said he often tries to imitate what the twins do, using their tactics to improve his own skill set.
“All of us take notes. When I’m in practice I’m right behind him watching what he does, seeing the mistakes we make so I can fix them,” Richard said.
That support system also allows each of the brothers to put the game into perspective. Whether their days are going well or spectacularly badly, they have each other to lean on. The brotherhood that exists between football teammates is strengthened by an actual blood bond.
“I look over and I see that Cosmas is there, Richard is there, and it just makes it more fun. Instead of ‘I have to go to practice,’ it’s ‘Cosmas, Richard, we are going to practice,’ so there’s that ‘we’ in everything and you’re not doing it alone,” Eloi said.
Lumberjacks to host Bengals
Northern Arizona (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky) is set to host the Idaho State Bengals (0-3, 0-1 Big Sky) Saturday after a slate of three consecutive road games.
Eloi and Cosmas are part of a defensive unit that has impressed Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball over the past two games.
"I think our defensive coaches have done a great job of putting our players in a position to make a play, to do what they are capable of doing and keeping them out of situations where they are not very good," Ball said. "They have a really good handle on what our players can do and can't do. I think they have gotten better each week. They are playing really good as a unit, Coach (Jerry) Partridge has a good feel of what we can do."
Saturday’s contest will be a part of Northern Arizona’s Family Weekend. In the past, the Lumberjacks have hosted as many as 10,000 fans at the Walkup Skydome.
Ball said he hopes to have a similar showing this year.
"It would be awesome if we can pack that house. It would be great. I keep saying it since I have been here, it would be the best home-field advantage in the country if we can get that thing filled up,” Ball said.
Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Bengals is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Walkup Skydome.