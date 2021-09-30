Kwete brothers have formed a football brotherhood for Lumberjacks

That camaraderie extends to the field. Often in games, Eloi and Cosmas talk in their native language, Swahili, to communicate gaps and maneuver around blockers. Teammates, at times, have asked them to teach them a couple words, although Eloi admitted it was a difficult language to learn. That difficulty allows the brothers, who virtually never worry about the opponent knowing what they are saying, to speak plainly and in simple terms.

They also each communicate to push each other in their skill development.

“Against Northern Colorado, me and Cosmas made a sack, and we were talking about what happened. We always talk about how to get each other better. It’s a competitive edge within us, but more it’s the love and we are each other’s biggest fans. And I have to push him, too, so I have to do the best at my craft so he does the same,” Eloi said.

A younger brother with less college playing experience, Richard still gets in on the fun. He graduated from Phoenix Sunnyslope High School in 2021 and said it was an easy decision to come play with his brothers.

Now that they are finally in practice together regularly, he said he often tries to imitate what the twins do, using their tactics to improve his own skill set.