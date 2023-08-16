NAZ Elite’s coaching staff and athlete Wesley Kiptoo recently sat down to talk about experience.

A year ago at the prestigious Falmouth road race in Massachusetts, Kiptoo failed to cover a big move made in the middle of the 7-mile course, and, despite his efforts to gain ground on the lead pack, came away with a fifth-place finish with a time of 32:51.

“I don’t think he’s going to let that happen again,” said Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite’s executive director, on Tuesday.

Kiptoo returns to Falmouth on Sunday looking to use his experience — and his increased fitness — to impose his will on the field.

“I think he’s fit enough to contend for the win, and I think that’s his goal, to contend for the win,” Rosario said.

Kitpoo, now in his sophomore year as a professional with NAZ Elite, should be more fresh overall than he was a year ago for Falmouth. In 2022, Kiptoo had competed in seven races between April and the end of July. This year, he’s only raced four times in that same span, with each of those races being more spread out more as well.

The fewer races during the season was a calculated move, according to Rosario, who added that Falmouth will also provide Kiptoo an opportunity to build toward his marathon debut. In fact, Falmouth will likely be Kiptoo’s final race before he takes on the Chicago Marathon in early October.

Before Kiptoo toes the line of his 7-mile race, two of his teammates will be in the Falmouth Mile on Friday. It’s the first time NAZ Elite has athletes in the event.

“There will be lots of sub-4 milers on the men’s side and a lot of sub-4:30 milers on the women’s side, and our athletes should have a chance to win,” Rosario said.

NAZ Elite is sending Olin Hacker and Katie Wasserman to compete on the track. The Falmouth Mile will mark the end of Wasserman’s season. For Hacker, it will be a chance to get in a race to stay fresh for an upcoming September outing.

“It serves as a good way to stay sharp and stay focused before this final race of his in September,” Rosario said.

Rosario said he hopes Wasserman can end her season on a strong note. She’s produced seven top-three finishes out of 13 total races in 2023, but she’s still searching for a gold result.

“She’s had an incredible year going all the way back to indoors, setting PBS at 1,500 meters, the mile, 3,000 and 5,000 meters, and we wanted one more race because she still feels good,” Rosario said. “It’s pretty much as simple as that, one more chance to get a win — or try to, anyway — and have a great race.”

Wildschutt at worlds

NAZ Elite’s Adrian Wildschutt is also making a return to an event where a year ago he fell short.

Wildschutt was officially signed to NAZ Elite last year just before competing in the 2022 World Athletics Championships, earning a spot at the meet through his efforts while at Florida State.

“For all intents and purposes,” Rosario said, “this is the first time an athlete has really trained with our team and made it to the world championships [on the track] — he and Krissy Gear both.”

Last year, Wildschutt competed at worlds in the 5000m, failing to make it out of his heat. Not long after his efforts at worlds, he competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, gaining more experience competing at world-class meets.

“I think those experiences combined — both of those experiences because they are similar, international competition, big crowd, lots of energy, one went well, one went not so well — but I think he learned from both and will use those experiences on Sunday,” Rosario said.

Wildschutt is set to race in the 10,000m this time at worlds, and he is coming off of a few strong performances.

He placed fourth with a PR of 7:39.25 at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern 3000m on July 20 and won his section at the KBC Night of Athletics 5000 with a PR at 13:02.46 on July 15.

Wildschutt should be fresh and fit as well for Sunday’s race in Budapest, Hungary, as the team worked backward in preparation for this event — assuming he would qualify for worlds.

“I feel really good about his preparation,” Rosario said.

Rosario said he’d like to see Wildschutt, like Kiptoo, use his experience and confidence to make a statement.

“I’d just like to see him stick his neck out there and be a part of things, and compete with the confidence that he can finish with the top runners,” Rosario said.