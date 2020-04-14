Kingsbury believes continuity will help Arizona Cardinals weather challenging offseason

But the core with Murray, future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and 2019 All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones is intact, and there has not been much coaching turnover.

“Not having an offseason or OTAs, (it’s important) to have guys coming back who have a year in the system, they know the system and they know the culture, what we’re trying to be about,” Kingsbury said.

So, what are the Cardinals able to do while everyone’s separated?

According to Kingsbury, a lot of studying.

From the scouts and coaches looking at prospect tapes ahead of the draft to Murray learning from his rookie year, the emphasis on this offseason appears to be film and study. And when people are supposed to be isolated, that’s a very safe assignment.

Kingsbury noted that during this time of year, most of the work is watching film anyway, so not much about his job has changed significantly so far. He even wakes up and tries to finish his day’s work at the same times he would normally so that he does not alter his routine.