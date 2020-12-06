Kicker Jesus Trejo leaves Panthers football program with big shoe to fill

It was the season opener to one of the strangest years ever because of the pandemic and Jesus Trejo was being asked to kick a long field goal to end a rough first half.

He missed the attempt, and the Coconino Panthers went into halftime at home against the Marcos de Niza Padres trailing 14-8. But Trejo's teammates never doubted they could give him a few more chances to help them win the game.

“When I got to the sidelines they said, ‘You’re good, you got this," Trejo said during a recent interview. "Then I made the next PATs and we won by one point.”

The Panthers claimed the opener, 29-28, and then went on to finish the regular season with a 7-0 record before going 1-1 in the postseason. Giving his team a leg up was Trejo, who went on to finish the condensed 2020 season going 25 of 31 on extra points.

The 25 PATs sent him to the top of the list in Panthers history for career extra points at 91 total, with Trejo surpassing Herick Mandel's 88 set in the early 1980s.

“Kicking is so much more a mental game," Trejo said. "I think it’s like 20% skill, 80% mental to be honest."