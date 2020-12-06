Kicker Jesus Trejo leaves Panthers football program with big shoe to fill

It was the season opener to one of the strangest years ever because of the pandemic and Jesus Trejo was being asked to kick a long field goal to end a rough first half.
He missed the attempt, and the Coconino Panthers went into halftime at home against the Marcos de Niza Padres trailing 14-8. But Trejo's teammates never doubted they could give him a few more chances to help them win the game.
“When I got to the sidelines they said, ‘You’re good, you got this," Trejo said during a recent interview. "Then I made the next PATs and we won by one point.”
The Panthers claimed the opener, 29-28, and then went on to finish the regular season with a 7-0 record before going 1-1 in the postseason. Giving his team a leg up was Trejo, who went on to finish the condensed 2020 season going 25 of 31 on extra points.
The 25 PATs sent him to the top of the list in Panthers history for career extra points at 91 total, with Trejo surpassing Herick Mandel's 88 set in the early 1980s.
“Kicking is so much more a mental game," Trejo said. "I think it’s like 20% skill, 80% mental to be honest."
That's part of the reason he was so grateful to be on a Coconino team that started turning the corner of being a bottom feeder to a serious weekly threat when he joined the varsity roster. Trejo said he embraced the coaching staff, the game and the camaraderie, which all helped him be a successful kicker -- one of the best in Coconino history.
“They would never let me down and I felt like I helped out a like, so I am lucky to have been part of that team,” Trejo said.
In 2017, when Trejo was a freshman, the varsity team he did not kick for yet went 2-8. The next season, however, the Panthers put together a 7-3 record. In that 2018 season, Trejo put 42 total extra points through the uprights to set a new single-season school record.
He finished 2018 nearly flawless at 42 of 43.
His partner in crime was a major reason Trejo, who has also played soccer while at Coconino, ever went out for football. Trejo said that he and Panthers standout running back Zach Bennett played youth soccer together, and that one day his friend noticed his big foot and planted the idea of playing football in his head.
“He was like, ‘You should come out and play football,'" Trejo said, "and I tried out freshman year. Then I wasn’t really good; I was really inconsistent. I played a little tight end.”
Bennett, a senior like Trejo, went on to be one of, if not, the most prolific rushers ever for Coconino, and Trejo was nearly always there to provide the point after many of Bennett's trips into the end zone.
In 2019, Bennett finished with 22 total rushing touchdowns, and Trejo, who suffered an injury down the stretch of 2019, finished at hitting 24 for 25 PATs. Trejo, in fact, returned from injury late that year and nailed two big field goals in the regular-season finale win against crosstown rival Flagstaff, 13-7.
“He came back that Flag High game and put two fairly long field goals through the uprights in the Walkup Skydome," Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said during a recent phone call, "and right there you could just see the confidence come right back (after suffering the injury)."
Part of that confidence comes with chemistry.
Kyle Casados was the varsity kicker in 2017, and would go on to be the placeholder for Trejo the next couple of years before another quarterback, Ryan Seery, filled in the role this season.
The chemistry between placeholder and kicker was consistent whether it be on game day or practice.
“Every year that I have seen him kick, he has always bonded with that holder," Lapsley said.
That bond allowed Trejo to focus on the job at hand.
“For me, I would just go as soon as the grab the ball, and I just trusted them to get it down,” Trejo said of his holders, as he finishes his Panthers career with the single-game program record for most PATs at 11 that he set in 2019.
Lapsley was grateful for the attitude Trejo brought to the team, admitting that coming across football kicking coaches isn't all that easy. He was also grateful that Trejo spent a lot of time working on his own skills.
Trejo said he attended a kicking camp the summer before his sophomore year, adding that he would carry what he learned at camp into the varsity practices.
Lapsley could trust his kicker to go through his drills at practice and execute on game day.
“There’s a certain level of not just appreciation as a coach, but there is something there that gives you comfort as a coach knowing we are execute these things," Lapsley said.
And Lapsley said he hopes another kicker like Trejo comes up through the program.
“I don’t think I’ve ever really had a good kicker, and a good kicker is very valuable to any program,” Lapsley said.
He added: "You don’t realize the value until you have one or you don’t have one."
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
