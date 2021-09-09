Kevin Daniels making strides in second year with NAU football

“It got me ready for kind of any role that they throw at me. If I’m a receiver or a running back or wherever they put me, I’m used to it because of all my time at Glendale with what I used to do. And just playing everything I can,” Daniels said.

Lumberjacks run game coordinator Bob Connelly said the staff noticed Daniels’s physical gifts as they recruited him. After a fall season in which he spent most of his time on the bench offensively -- save for the 11 carries and a few targets as a receiver -- and his first full training camp, Daniels got significantly better with the mental aspects of the game.

He began to understand blocking schemes, the team’s playbook and his role within it. And he became much more effective in the weight room.

“The improvement is his football IQ, getting more confident and improving on what we’re asking him to do. He’s obviously, as we all know, a very talented and gifted football player and did extremely good things in high school. But carrying it over, the consistency is what he lacked, with football knowledge and doing things 100% every snap,” Connelly said. “And he’s gotten a lot better.”