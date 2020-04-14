Kelly Trails deliver for those with a singletrack mind

To avoid something "like the plague," once a cringing cliché, now is more like prudent advice. What we want to avoid is exposure to the coronavirus, so we need to keep our distance from people.
We also want to stay healthy and maintain a semblance of sanity by alighting on Flagstaff’s bountiful trail system for a hike, run or mountain-bike trip. It’s healthy, physically and psychically, to get exercise and commune with the ponderosa pines that dot our landscape.
But the problem is how to encourage social distancing while people with the same idea as you flock to trailheads with the same aim. There are, after all, few “secret” trails that only the outdoors cognoscente hoard for themselves. The key is to go before the hordes descend and pick out-of-the-way trails that aren’t featured in all the chamber-of-commerce-type literature.
With that in mind, here is one such trail system that flies under the radar of most everyone, save off-road motorized vehicle aficionados. It's the Kelly Trails, beginning at the Fay Ridge Trailhead just off Lake May Road. Yet, it occurs to me, that by writing about this 10-mile loop of singletrack, I may be encouraging people to congregate on this little-used trail, making it suddenly well-used and defeating the social distancing strictures.
Oh, what strange times we live in.
Moving forward, the Kelly Trails are about 26 miles worth of serpentine singletrack and fire roads that range from the hillsides around the airport to the north down nearly to the Munds Park forested area to the south, with valleys, meadows and forested areas stretching east toward Lake Mary.
It must be stated that these trails are open to and essentially were built for motorized vehicles. So if it's anathema to you to have to step off the trail occasionally to let dirt-biker blow by, then the Kelly Trails aren’t for you.
Now I consider myself something of a trail purist, in that I feel the best use of trails is on foot, leaving as little a footprint as possible to the delicate ecosystem. Despite that, I thoroughly enjoyed the 10-mile loop I ran on the Kelly Trails one recent Saturday morning. One big reason: I had the trail to myself for the entire two hours I roamed and rambled.
Yes, I saw no other human. Not another hiker. Not a mountain biker. Not a motorcyclist. No one. I did see a leash (or whatever the proper collective noun is) of deer prance by, and they were not 6 feet apart. Other than that, it was a tranquil jaunt, replete with birds chirping, the first spring butterflies fluttering and, only occasionally, the drone of a plane taking off from the airport.
Granted, part of the reason I was able to achieve social distancing solitude is that it was 8 a.m. on a Saturday. The other part -- and probably the foremost reasons -- was that the fire road leading to the Fay Ridge Trailhead was still closed for the season. Thus, if you wanted to traverse the trails, you had to park just off Lake Mary Road and walk the 0.7 of a mile to the staging area.
That, surely, discouraged off-roaders. And runners and hikers, too.
But, I’m told, even when the road to the trailhead is open, the Kelly Trails do not draw the consistently teeming crowds you might see at, say, Schultz Creek or Mount Elden.
That could be because there isn’t a lot of elevation gain, or that the forest isn’t as dense and lush as those around the peaks, or that in summer months there’s not a lot of shade, or that the distinct possibility of encountering motorized vehicles is a turn off.
All I can say is that I had a lovely, peaceful, socially distant outing on the Kelly Trails. And you can, too, if you’re willing to go early and, perhaps, choose a week day.
STAYING ON TRACK
From the trailhead proper, you have the choice of going left or right. I went west, counter-clockwise, because the trail map showed that you have 4.8 miles on uninterrupted singletrack before hitting the first real junction with fire roads.
You lope about 0.2 of a mile on a fire road before the turnoff for the Kelly Trails appears on your right. Alerting you will be a sign featuring a bright green shamrock and another icon featuring a motorcycle rider. You’ll be seeing these signs during the trek, leading you in the right direction. The course is marked well.
You immediately climb a slight ridge and wend your way through a series of wild and crazy turns, steadily climbing. The serpentine route adds a lot of mileage, but that’s the fun of it. Eventually, you reach the ridge top and go past a collection of downed trees and grassy meadows, before plunging back down into the ponderosas and up again.
The only real chance you have of getting lost comes about 2 miles in, when there’s a fork to a fire road on the left. A green Kelly shamrock points toward the fire road, but there’s also another markers close by that points to the continuation of singletrack. A good rule of thumb: When faced with a choice, always pick the singletrack.
It was the right move. The shamrock markers picked up again, as you traversed some rocky and pine cone strewn trails. Those who dislike technical paths might be mildly annoyed but, really, it’s a minor inconvenience. At one point in the first half of the run you parallel Lake Mary Road (above it, actually) before turning south once more toward the airport (which you, thankfully, never really see).
The second half begins once you descend into a valley with several fire roads to choose. For our purposes, head straight on a wide road marked 867A for a half mile. You might be tempted to veer immediately right onto the shamrock-labled singletrack. That will lead to the southern part of the Kelly Trails, heading toward Munds Park (not our destination today).
Instead, after that half-mile, turn left onto a singletrack with the shamrock designation. It is there you will spend the next 4 miles winding through meadows and small stands of trees, crossing several fire roads, before circling back to the trailhead.
You may not be as lucky as I and have this trail to yourself for several hours. But even with others around, the Kelly Trails prove a nice escape from our current reality.
