Kelly Trails deliver for those with a singletrack mind

Moving forward, the Kelly Trails are about 26 miles worth of serpentine singletrack and fire roads that range from the hillsides around the airport to the north down nearly to the Munds Park forested area to the south, with valleys, meadows and forested areas stretching east toward Lake Mary.

It must be stated that these trails are open to and essentially were built for motorized vehicles. So if it's anathema to you to have to step off the trail occasionally to let dirt-biker blow by, then the Kelly Trails aren’t for you.

Now I consider myself something of a trail purist, in that I feel the best use of trails is on foot, leaving as little a footprint as possible to the delicate ecosystem. Despite that, I thoroughly enjoyed the 10-mile loop I ran on the Kelly Trails one recent Saturday morning. One big reason: I had the trail to myself for the entire two hours I roamed and rambled.

Yes, I saw no other human. Not another hiker. Not a mountain biker. Not a motorcyclist. No one. I did see a leash (or whatever the proper collective noun is) of deer prance by, and they were not 6 feet apart. Other than that, it was a tranquil jaunt, replete with birds chirping, the first spring butterflies fluttering and, only occasionally, the drone of a plane taking off from the airport.