Kahtoola’s virtual run raises $25,000 for Havasupai Tribe

A Flagstaff-based outdoor gear company raised $25,000 for the Havasupai Tribe to purchase essential supplies by encouraging people to be active during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kahtoola hosted the event that allowed anyone to sign up for the fundraiser, which encouraged people to run, jog or walk either a 5K or an 8-mile race. Top performers won awards to support local Flagstaff businesses, according to a press release. When the event ended May 10, 258 people from 23 states brought 634 donors to surpass the original goal of $10,000.

Kahtoola is an outdoor gear company headquartered in Flagstaff that creates footwear traction built for winter conditions.

Danny Giovale, founder of Kahtoola, wanted to thank everyone who participated to help raise money for the Havasupai Tribe to secure access to healthcare supplies and essentials while the tribe’s tourism has been suspended. The Havasupai Reservation is located in a very remote location within the Grand Canyon that requires all resources to be flown in on helicopters or packed in on mules.

“We started with an ambitious fundraising goal, and for our community of racers to more than double that is mind-blowing,” Giovale said.