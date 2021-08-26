Jones bullying allegation hearing ends, conclusion to come

Felsenthal said Jones was “shook.”

Jones was last to testify Thursday. While Popham and Gibson both testified they had not touched her, Jones claimed she was dragged from the porch into the bathroom, and that the pair pulled her clothes off without her consent.

Jones also said they laughed at her, and that Popham and another friend “smacked” her backside several times without permission. She said they also brought up a conversation about her sexuality, and have done so other times since.

Gibson and Popham both added Wednesday that they dissuaded Jones from streaking on the nearby golf course. Rather, Jones said they were encouraging her to do so, but that the streaking never happened.

Jones admitted that she had communicated too much to several parties -- to the point of annoyance. But she added that she believed her actions came from the “brain fog” due to the distressing mental effects of the alleged sexual actions the pair at FUSD had done to her.

She added that Gibson said the relationship the two had forged was not going to work in the same capacity anymore -- which Jones perceived as somewhat of a job threat. Jones added that the pair communicated with her still, but not about Sept. 18 frequently, and especially not when both were in the same area.