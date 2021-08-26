Jones bullying allegation hearing ends, conclusion to come

The hearing for Sinagua Middle School teacher and Flagstaff High School girls soccer coach Holly Jones’s potential termination from her teaching position finished Thursday after two days of testimony. The hearing was due to the Flagstaff Unified School District’s allegations that Jones bullied colleagues and was displaying insubordination.
Following testimony from Sinagua High School Principal Tari Popham, Assistant Principal Audra Gibson and human resources director Dawn Anderson on Wednesday, testimony was taken by more FUSD staff, friends of Jones and Jones herself.
Jones alleged that her behavior, inundating several colleagues with text messages, calls and emails about her employment and an event she said was sexual harassment or assault on Sept. 18, 2020, was due to her trauma from the event. Others involved said she was not remembering the night of the event correctly.
Cathy Cox, the district director for student support services, was first to testify Thursday, saying she first became involved with the proceedings during the 2020-21 school year when she heard complaints from Jones that the atmosphere at Sinagua was “unhealthy.”
She said Jones expressed concern that she was not being recognized and a friendship she had with administrators had changed, not to her liking. But no concerns of sexual assault or harassment were expressed.
From there, Cox said Jones repeatedly contacted Gibson and Popham about the Sept. 18 incident, even with clear guidance that she stop from multiple parties.
Tad Ragan, who was the assistant principal at Sinagua during the 2020-21 school year, recalled a meeting he mediated between Jones and Gibson during which both raised their voices.
He, like others, said he advised Jones against contacting the pair of administrators about the Sept. 18 incident.
FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca also said he communicated with Jones on several occasions, saying he gave her a suspension and a district-initiated transfer to a position at Flagstaff High School because of prior behavior. When she continued bringing up the issue of the punishment even after the decision was finalized, he said, Jones began acting insubordinate.
Following those testimonies, Julie Elliott and Keishla Felsenthal — both friends of Jones and former FUSD physical education employees — said on Sept. 19, Jones called both of them.
Though nobody in the district had heard about sexual harassment, both Felsenthal and Elliott said they both received phone calls from Jones describing the previously reported alleged sexual harassment that happened Sept. 18, though neither specifically offered advice to seek legal action. Neither said they believed this was something Jones took well.
Felsenthal said Jones was “shook.”
Jones was last to testify Thursday. While Popham and Gibson both testified they had not touched her, Jones claimed she was dragged from the porch into the bathroom, and that the pair pulled her clothes off without her consent.
Jones also said they laughed at her, and that Popham and another friend “smacked” her backside several times without permission. She said they also brought up a conversation about her sexuality, and have done so other times since.
Gibson and Popham both added Wednesday that they dissuaded Jones from streaking on the nearby golf course. Rather, Jones said they were encouraging her to do so, but that the streaking never happened.
Jones admitted that she had communicated too much to several parties -- to the point of annoyance. But she added that she believed her actions came from the “brain fog” due to the distressing mental effects of the alleged sexual actions the pair at FUSD had done to her.
She added that Gibson said the relationship the two had forged was not going to work in the same capacity anymore -- which Jones perceived as somewhat of a job threat. Jones added that the pair communicated with her still, but not about Sept. 18 frequently, and especially not when both were in the same area.
Jones said she kept trying to communicate with several staff but was not supported in the way she wanted, and added that communication to her was unprofessional at times. She said that due to the trauma, she had a hard time “letting it go.”
She said, however, she has gotten mental health counseling, and better understands her role in the situation. She said she would be willing to work with any transfer Penca and the district decides upon and “hold(s) the district in the highest regard.”
Lawyers from both parties were instructed to write final arguments to submit in the future. The hearing officer will make a final decision on a later date.