Jonathan Jaramillo is Coconino football's comeback kid

Jonathan Jaramillo smiled nearly the entire night as the Coconino Panthers made a late drive and defeated Cactus Shadows, 26-24, at home to open the 2021 football season.
“I just always have a smile on my face, but to win against a team that was this good definitely makes it even bigger of a smile,” the senior running back said.
There was more than just winning one game for Jaramillo to celebrate on Friday, though. He ran for 119 yards and a touchdown in the victory -- which was a comeback story not unlike his own journey.
He suffered two skull fractures and internal bleeding after he fell out of the back of a moving truck in the Coconino High School parking lot on Sept. 28, 2020. He was helped by friends and witnesses as his parents rushed to the school and medical responders arrived to take him to Flagstaff Medical Center.
He underwent months of rehabilitation, missing the entire 2020 football season -- his junior year -- that saw the Panthers go 8-1 and reach the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals. The whole time, Jaramillo was imagining himself putting on a Coconino uniform again, making plays for the team.
“Coming back physically was a struggle, but I just got back into a rhythm grinding every day and dealing with the pain that was coming in, just doing my thing,” Jaramillo said.
He added: “The fire in my heart, this comeback has brought me back that joy, back to everything I love doing. I love being on the field. When the accident happened, it took everything away. I was so low, I wished I could be back on the field doing this.”
When Jaramillo made a few big runs and scored for Coconino on Friday night, there were players jumping and cheering with just a bit of extra excitement.
Junior Jacob Clouse, who scored the go-ahead touchdown late in Friday’s fourth quarter, reflected on what it meant as a teammate to see Jaramillo go down, and make his journey back to football.
“It’s got to be hard for him. Like, I can’t even imagine. And he’s still out here playing the game he loves,” Clouse said.
To see the junior get in the end zone was even better.
“It was really cool. On the team last year when it happened, it was sad, but this year coming back, he got in the game and played really good, scored and it was just really cool to see,” Clouse said.
Jaramillo remained an inspiration to his teammates, even while off the field. His parents regularly attended Coconino games, despite their son not participating in the game. Jaramillo could be seen walking around with his trademarked smile, too, even in great pain.
He motivated his teammates, but inspired Coconino’s coaching staff too.
“He’s a special kid. I’ve coached Jaramillo since he was like 10 years old. He’s a great football player. The circumstances last year were upsetting, and we kind of rallied around it. Having him back and doing what he did, I don’t know what his stats were. I think he had over 100 (yards) in the first half -- the kid’s all heart and I’m proud of him,” Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said.
Jaramillo is one of Coconino’s senior leaders now. Players take note of his fire on the sidelines.
Lapsley said Jaramillo’s attitude, both off the field for so long and now as he makes plays for the Panthers, is contagious.
“He’s a competitor. And the true competitors on our football team, they create that leadership and everybody feeds into it, and next thing you know you’ve got a bunch of other guys out fighting for one another,” Lapsley said.
The goal for Jaramillo is to look forward now, backed by his family, the Coconino community and his teammates. After fighting for so long just to get on the field, he is focused on helping the Panthers find success in his final season.
“It feels great winning against a good 5A team. It gives us and everyone else the confidence that we can do great things in the future and maybe win a state title,” he said.