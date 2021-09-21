Jonathan Jaramillo is Coconino football's comeback kid

He motivated his teammates, but inspired Coconino’s coaching staff too.

“He’s a special kid. I’ve coached Jaramillo since he was like 10 years old. He’s a great football player. The circumstances last year were upsetting, and we kind of rallied around it. Having him back and doing what he did, I don’t know what his stats were. I think he had over 100 (yards) in the first half -- the kid’s all heart and I’m proud of him,” Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said.

Jaramillo is one of Coconino’s senior leaders now. Players take note of his fire on the sidelines.

Lapsley said Jaramillo’s attitude, both off the field for so long and now as he makes plays for the Panthers, is contagious.

“He’s a competitor. And the true competitors on our football team, they create that leadership and everybody feeds into it, and next thing you know you’ve got a bunch of other guys out fighting for one another,” Lapsley said.

The goal for Jaramillo is to look forward now, backed by his family, the Coconino community and his teammates. After fighting for so long just to get on the field, he is focused on helping the Panthers find success in his final season.