Johnson sets wins record as Eagles defeat Patriots

Flagstaff High School Girls basketball improved to 5-1 (3-0 Grand Canyon) on the season following Saturday’s 68-41 win over American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek.

In the dominating victory, Eagles coach Tyrone Johnson reached 325 career wins and is now the winningest head coach in Flagstaff High School basketball history. Johnson also has the most wins of any basketball coach in Flagstaff city history. With a career winning percentage of 73.3%, Johnson reached the mark in just 16 seasons and has the highest winning percentage of any coach with at least 150 career wins.

“I had no idea I was even that close,” Johnson said as he seemed at a bit of a loss for words, “I guess I haven’t processed it in terms of what that really means. It just means I had good players, good coaches, good support staff, that’s what it means I guess.”

Flagstaff jumped out to an early 11-3 lead, forcing turnovers and difficult shots, the Eagles capitalized off of sloppy transition defense for quick scoring opportunities. ALA-QC struggled to retain possession, being stripped multiple times and facing two traveling violations in the first quarter.

Flagstaff continued on a 10-6 run the rest of the quarter, leading 21-9 after the first period. No matter what ALA-QC ran offensively, it struggled to find separation and was outmatched.

Senior Guard Tatum Matheny was one of the few players who was able to create opportunities offensively for the Patriots. Matheny was able to split the Eagles defense driving to the bucket with crafty inside layups on multiple occasions. But one player being able to score was not enough to hold off Flagstaff’s quick passing attack, which spread the ball out and allowed the Eagles to score from almost every direction.

The tone of the game remained the same through much of the second quarter, Flagstaff outscored ALA 20-9, extending its lead to 41-18 at the half. Consistency was clear on defense, Flagstaff’s defensive zone allowed the Eagles to keep the ball in front of them and force difficult looks for ALA.

Flagstaff came out and slowed the game down slightly in the second half, after dictating the pace the entire game. ALA started to play more comfortable, knocking down shots at a higher rate than in the first half, but Flagstaff’s offense didn’t miss a beat. Senior Guard Gracelyn Nez knocked down a pair of quick threes late in the third quarter and Flagstaff led 61-30, forcing a running clock in the fourth period.

Nez led the team with 17 points and junior guard Sage Begay followed with 14.

“[Our execution] was better than it was on Thursday,” said Johnson, “We've to keep getting better as people come back from sickness and off of injuries and stuff like that, we just got to keep getting better so when we get down into the playoffs, we have a serious chance to position ourselves to get some home games.”

Despite the win, Johnson said there is still work to do for the Eagles.

“We need to work on our communication especially on the defensive end,” Johnson said, “we have to know who we got to pick up early, we’ve given in to fatigue a little bit because we won’t get up and pressure like we need to as far as full-court so those are some of the things we will talk about and practice Monday before we’re right back at it again with a game on Tuesday, we’ll try to adjust a bit get better, then we go play again.”

For their next game, Flagstaff travels to No. 19 ranked 4A Grand Canyon rival Lee Williams on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0