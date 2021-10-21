Johnson a motivator, quality receiver for Lumberjacks football

Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball could hardly have been more complimentary when speaking about wide receiver Hendrix Johnson.
“He’s probably top-to-bottom the best leader on our football team,” Ball said.
Johnson, technically a sophomore playing in his third season after the five games in the spring, has accumulated 363 yards and four touchdowns (tied for the top scorer with fellow receiver Coleman Owen) through six games for Northern Arizona.
He has started all six games for the Lumberjacks, playing a major role in the offense. Johnson, however, had his best statistical game Saturday, helping when Northern Arizona defeated Southern Utah 59-35 on Homecoming. He had a team-high 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 73-yard reception, to help Northern Arizona improve its record to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Sky Conference.
To those who had seen him progress in his college career, beginning with a 2019 HERO Sports Freshman All-America Honorable Mention, it only felt like a matter of time until he broke out in 2021.
“Every week we know it’s going to be maybe two guys from our room, maybe even three, that are going to get the ball more than normal. And the week before it was Coleman and Jamal (Glaspie), and Saturday I got a lot more touches. Things just started going my way, going the team’s way, and that’s what happens when you prepare like we did,” Johnson said.
Since he broke onto the scene for the Lumberjacks as a freshman in 2019, totaling 828 yards and five scores in an award-winning year, the coaching staff knew it had a player who would be a stalwart for them for many seasons to come.
Johnson not only has the physical tools -- speed, leaping ability and solid hands -- and knowledge to be a solid pass catcher, but he has also made an effective effort to be a great blocker for the run game and for other receivers when they catch the ball.
That effort showed Saturday, as Johnson was part of an effective blocking scheme that saw running back Kevin Daniels rush for an astounding 233 yards. It works well for both the running and passing game to keep the offense moving.
"If we are blocking for the running backs, it allows the receivers to get open. Coach (Junior Taylor), he's an amazing coach and he knows what we need to do. Every single day we practice blocking. Whether it's inside, outside, pass game, run game, helping out everybody, he gets us right,” Johnson said Saturday following his team's victory.
It is not just the football-specific skills that have allowed Johnson to thrive for the Lumberjacks. As Ball said, Johnson has become one of the trusted voices in the locker room.
He realized that he needed to step up as a motivator.
“I understood after my freshman year what it was going to take for us to be successful. And it might not just be me getting as many catches or yards as I had -- and if it was, that’s cool, too -- but I needed to be more of a captain and leader. And since last year, that’s what I wanted to become,” Johnson said.
That voice is not always the loudest, though. Johnson often comes off the field in practice quietly. There is rarely screaming, incessant cheering or other noisy commotion from the receiver.
He realizes that what he says and does -- whether it’s a quick pat on the back to a teammate with a couple soft words or otherwise -- is more meaningful than the method in which it is said and done. That ability has become even more necessary, as upperclassman receivers and offensive leaders Stacy Chukwumezie and Brandon Porter have been sidelined with injuries at times this season.
Ball, when asked about his quiet leader, admitted that Johnson has more opinions and is more willing to dole them out than meets the eye of a spectator.
“He says more than what people think. He’s just not real loud. He’s very good on the sideline and in the huddle. And during practice he says all the right things,” Ball said. “But you’d better be careful when you ask him a question about how to do things or what he thinks, because he’s going to tell you. And that’s a great trait to have.”
Johnson and the rest of the Northern Arizona offense, including freshman quarterback RJ Martinez, are trying to rack up points as the Lumberjacks move toward contending for a playoff berth in their final five regular-season games.
The first of that slate comes Saturday night on the road at Sacramento State (4-2, 3-0 Big Sky).
However he can help lead the Lumberjacks the rest of 2021, he will do. But, as he has reflected on his career with Northern Arizona, Johnson understands there is plenty to be excited for down the road.
“It’s truly a blessing. It’s everything I could have hoped for, but we’re just getting started. There’s a lot of winning in our future and more to come,” Johnson said.