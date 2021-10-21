Johnson a motivator, quality receiver for Lumberjacks football

Since he broke onto the scene for the Lumberjacks as a freshman in 2019, totaling 828 yards and five scores in an award-winning year, the coaching staff knew it had a player who would be a stalwart for them for many seasons to come.

Johnson not only has the physical tools -- speed, leaping ability and solid hands -- and knowledge to be a solid pass catcher, but he has also made an effective effort to be a great blocker for the run game and for other receivers when they catch the ball.

That effort showed Saturday, as Johnson was part of an effective blocking scheme that saw running back Kevin Daniels rush for an astounding 233 yards. It works well for both the running and passing game to keep the offense moving.

"If we are blocking for the running backs, it allows the receivers to get open. Coach (Junior Taylor), he's an amazing coach and he knows what we need to do. Every single day we practice blocking. Whether it's inside, outside, pass game, run game, helping out everybody, he gets us right,” Johnson said Saturday following his team's victory.

It is not just the football-specific skills that have allowed Johnson to thrive for the Lumberjacks. As Ball said, Johnson has become one of the trusted voices in the locker room.

He realized that he needed to step up as a motivator.