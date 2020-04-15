JJ Nakai to bring talents to NAU women's hoops

"My JUCO coach actually keeps in touch with me; he’s like a second dad to me,” Nakai said. “He asked how things are and whatever, and I told him everything. He said if things are not going as planned and if you are still feeling the same way you do, I can -- because he knows a bunch of coaches -- that he can get in contact with people and help get the recruiting going."

She also received NJCAA Division II All-American honors while with Pima, where she shot 41.5% from 3-point range and recorded a total of 151 makes from beyond the arc. Her career nine ACCAC D-II Player of the Week awards surpassed former Aztec Sydni Stallworth's mark of eight.

"We're obviously really excited to bring JJ home," Payne said in a release Wednesday. "We've been recruiting her the past couple of years -- first out of Pima -- and she made the decision to go elsewhere, but we're excited that she wants to come home. She is a flat-out scoring point guard and she can play an up-tempo offensive style. That'll fit in perfectly with what we want to do here. For her to finish out her career in her hometown in front of her family and friends, it'll be special for her and our program."

The move comes after Northern Arizona had one of its best season in years.