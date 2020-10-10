Jaramillo family fights through accident as community rallies in support

They knew the kids who were with Jonathan. They are Jonathan’s “boys,” and are family to the Jaramillos like their own children.

“When I got to the accident, I went up to them, I gave them a hug and then went to the hospital,” Jeremy said. “But I told them, ‘We are not blaming anyone. We understand that it is an accident.’ … We welcomed them here any time before the accident and even now we told them, 'If you want to come and see him just come over.'”

The Jaramillos want the kids and families of those involved to know they don’t hold any animosity or anger toward them. The Jaramillos want to give back to the families who have helped so far.

That is why Jessica and Jeremy decided, even after multiple stops on the way to Cromer Stadium, to go to the Week 1 game. They sat in the socially distanced stands and Jessica yelled as much as she normally would, as the two showed support to Jonathan’s friends and coaching staff.

It was emotional and tough for them to be at Cromer Friday night, but the two knew it was a way they can show their son’s friends they support them.

Jeremy and Jessica joked that all Jonathan was talking about during the hospital stay is football.