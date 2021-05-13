Jacob Clouse a big hitter for Coconino football

Jacob Clouse, a rising junior at Coconino High School, would sprint over from baseball practice -- the Panthers went 10-8 and reached the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs -- to 2021 spring football to make sure he got in as much football training as possible.
The safety proved himself as a valuable player on the Panthers’ defense in 2020, leading all players with 84 tackles as a sophomore.
The work ethic that saw him changing cleats and workout gear on the run from one sport’s field to another was something head coach Mike Lapsley noticed from Clouse a year ago, going into his sophomore year.
“During that offseason he was so dedicated to being the starter, we knew right there he was going to be something and he proved himself,” Lapsley said.
A quiet kid off the field, still trying to find his way last season as a teammate and deflecting attention, the "pop" from Clouse’s pads often were louder than his words. His mindset on the field is simple.
“I like hitting. I don’t want to get hit, I’d rather be the one making the contact,” Clouse said.
His trajectory toward productivity on the field began when he started playing flag football at 8 years old. A natural athlete -- he plays multiple sports for Coconino now and grew up participating in a variety of athletics -- Clouse played several different positions.
Growing from flag football to tackle, and eventually playing in high school, he had success in virtually every position he played. He even was the quarterback for Coconino JV as a freshman in 2019.
It was the summer of 2020, heading into Clouse’s sophomore year, that the Coconino staff began utilizing him as one of the team’s surest tacklers and readers of opposing offenses. He also fills in on offense occasionally, using his speed and physicality to make plays as a hybrid running back and receiver.
His dependability allows the Panthers to try out more schemes and formations defensively, knowing he will be there in the right spot to make plays and clean up any messes.
“Seeing his tackling ability instantly triggers a lot of ideas in a coach’s mind. Our defensive coordinator noticed it and said that Jacob is a guy we can mix it up and do a lot with,” Lapsley said.
More than just hoping to have repeat success heading into his junior year, Clouse’s role will likely expand in the 2021 fall season.
Moving up from the defensive backfield on occasion, he will step in as a hybrid linebacker in certain schemes. The change will allow him to have more chances to make plays in opposing backfields and be unpredictable for offenses.
“I’m going to be switching back and forth a lot based on the formation and stuff, so it’s a lot of the same things, but just a few more in-the-box plays,” Clouse said, “so I feel like I can have more control and lead the team more on those plays.”
Aside from his aspirations to remain productive, Clouse said he has worked on his leadership skills as a teammate. As a returning starter on the Panther defense that believes it can be one of the best in 4A due to its individual talent, Clouse expects himself to be more than just another good football player.
He received a lot of individual attention from coaches and teammates in his development, and now as one of Coconino’s outstanding players, he hopes his motivation and willingness to improve rubs off on teammates.
“The people last year that helped me get to where I’ve gotten, I want to be the same for the young kids now,” Clouse said.
“His work ethic is amazing, one of the best we’ve seen here,” Lapsley added.
Coconino football will hold a few more spring football training sessions before heading into its summer offseason schedule.