Jacob Clouse a big hitter for Coconino football

Growing from flag football to tackle, and eventually playing in high school, he had success in virtually every position he played. He even was the quarterback for Coconino JV as a freshman in 2019.

It was the summer of 2020, heading into Clouse’s sophomore year, that the Coconino staff began utilizing him as one of the team’s surest tacklers and readers of opposing offenses. He also fills in on offense occasionally, using his speed and physicality to make plays as a hybrid running back and receiver.

His dependability allows the Panthers to try out more schemes and formations defensively, knowing he will be there in the right spot to make plays and clean up any messes.

“Seeing his tackling ability instantly triggers a lot of ideas in a coach’s mind. Our defensive coordinator noticed it and said that Jacob is a guy we can mix it up and do a lot with,” Lapsley said.

More than just hoping to have repeat success heading into his junior year, Clouse’s role will likely expand in the 2021 fall season.

Moving up from the defensive backfield on occasion, he will step in as a hybrid linebacker in certain schemes. The change will allow him to have more chances to make plays in opposing backfields and be unpredictable for offenses.