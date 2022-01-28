Jackson showing promise in freshman men's basketball season

Following a 70-65 victory over Sacramento State on Monday, the first storyline for Northern Arizona men’s basketball was the 36-point outburst from sophomore guard Jalen Cone, and deservedly so. However, another guard -- Jayden Jackson -- had his own sort of coming-out party.

The true freshman, playing his first season with the Lumberjacks after coming from Whitefish Bay High School near Milwaukee, did not light up the stat sheet; he scored just six points. But his defense, particularly on Hornets guard Zach Chappell in the second half, made him stand out, and Jackson played 22 minutes as part of a pattern that has seen him get progressively more time on the court as the season has unfolded.

“I take pride in just being able to guard anybody at any time. I just have to give credit to my teammates, too, because they’ve been pushing me and showing me the right way of things. I take pride in being a great defender,” Jackson said after the game.

Coach Shane Burcar has been impressed by Jackson’s play as of late. Monday’s performance was another one of those instances.

“He played 22 minutes tonight and he’s plus nine. Just a remarkable game in that setting for a freshman,” Burcar said.

The Lumberjacks have plenty of solid guards, including Cone, in the rotation. And, as a freshman entering his first-ever season of college basketball, he has not cracked the starting lineup this year. Most likely he won’t all season.

But, in practice and during his limited time on the floor -- though the minutes are increasing some -- Jackson has been impressive in both his attitude and improvement in a short period.

Cone is among the players that have noticed Jackson’s emergence as an important contributor.

“Jayden has the least experience out of all of the guys that play, but has the most energy, is the most intense. I told him last game, ‘You dove on the floor for a ball you had no chance of getting,’ and that just shows how much he cares, how hard he plays, and you always need a guy like that.”

That relationship goes both ways, as Jackson said he has learned much from Cone and other veteran teammates. He realized what his immediate strengths were, and used the guidance of older players on the roster to find his groove and spot in the rotation.

“We have some great talent here, so coming in I already knew that I wasn’t going to have a big role, like being a scorer or being the hot hand. So it was just coming around and trying to figure out where I fit in best,” Jackson said.

The Lumberjacks (7-11, 3-4 Big Sky) have 13 remaining conference games in the regular season, beginning with a home contest against the Portland State Vikings at the Walkup Skydome on Saturday. Including the next contest, Northern Arizona has a tough task ahead in facing some of the Big Sky’s top squads, including two games against Southern Utah, two against Northern Colorado and other solid opponents in the mix. Most of the best teams in the conference have highly productive guards, and will need to throw several different options at them to attempt to slow opponents’ scoring outputs.

Jackson will likely serve as an option off the bench to do just that.

And, if Monday’s game is any indicator, he could be productive and even more moving forward.

“It honestly feels great because I’ve been busting my tail ever since I got here,” Jackson said of Monday’s performance. “And we have so many great athletes, great shooters, great defenders here. Just having my number called today, and having the ability to put my body on the line in that aspect was huge.”

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Vikings is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.

